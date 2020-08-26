Nashua-Plainfield stops football after positive COVID-19 test result

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another North Iowa football team is putting the season on pause due to COVID-19.

Nashua-Plainfield announced on Tuesday night that a member of the football program tested positive for COVID-19. School officials said all people associated with the program are to stay home until further notice.

"As a result, all football activities will be stopped immediately until further public health guidance is received from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa High School Athletic Association," superintendent Keith Turner said in a letter posted on social media.

The Huskies were set to play at Central Springs on Friday night, but are now unsure if the trip will take place. The decision to play the game is still up in the air.

"Nothing to report at this time for we are still navigating the final decision through recommendations from public health as it pertains to Nashua-Plainfield," Central Springs athletic director Ethan Miller said in an email.

The news comes just one day after Belmond-Klemme canceled its home opener when multiple positive tests came back in the program.