"My favorite dirtbag": McHenry's scrappy mentality provides leadership for Clear Lake baseball

Since starting his career on the 2016 state championship squad, McHenry has seen a lot change for the Clear Lake program. To start with, he is no longer the new kid in the lineup, the eighth grade wunderkind who came in and nabbed a spot in the starting lineup.

Instead, he is the grizzled veteran, whom the other players look to for guidance and leadership. When he is on the mound, McHenry is in control.

“I usually call the pitches, but he shakes me off whenever he wants, and it usually works for him,” senior catcher Connor O’Tool said. “It doesn’t bother me none. Whatever he wants to do, I’m just there for him.”

It has definitely been a different season than McHenry and Feuerbach were expecting. Due to COVID-19, the schedule was basically cut in half. That has been a challenge for Feuerbach, who took over as head coach after four years as an assistant under former coach Seth Thompson.