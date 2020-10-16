Muller's big day leads Osage to playoff win over Aplington-Parkersburg

After the two-point conversion, Osage led the Falcons, 14-7. Osage scored one more time in the half, on an 8-yard touchdown pass to senior Ben Miller with 1.5 seconds left in the half. At halftime, Osage led A-P, 21-7.

On Osage’s second drive of the second half, Muller threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to junior Tyler Oberfoell, as Osage went up, 27-7. The Green Devils final score came with 8:45 remaining, on a five-yard touchdown pass from Muller to senior Connor Tabbert.

Muller ended the day with 327 passing yards on the night, and three touchdowns. After struggling in the early part of the season to get used to the offense of a brand new coaching staff, the Green Devils have outscored their past two opponents by a total margin of 86 to 13, with Muller throwing for a total of 10 touchdowns passes and over 700 total yards.

"Early on, he wasn’t confident in what I wanted him to look at, and we sat down multiple weeks in a row to get him confident in it, and to ask what he needed from me to change in the play calls to get him confident," head coach Torian Wolf said. "Now that me and him are on the same page, look at how special that kid can do it. It’s fun to watch him.”