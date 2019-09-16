The bleachers were packed at Mason City Motor Speedway, on a sunny Sunday night, as a new and very short racing season kicked off.
After more than a year, the Speedway opened to the public, with a new 1/3 of a mile long oval.
For driver and Speedway promoter Todd Staley, it was great to see a large crowd turn out for the races, as the crowd and the drivers got used to the new track.
For Staley, the shorter oval is a lot more enjoyable than the previous 1/2 mile track.
“It’s a lot more fun,” Staley said. “There is a lot more action going on in the track. You’ve got to just keep paying attention to what is going on. The other racing, it was fast, but you got kind of spread out and the racing was kind of boring to me.
“I’m a guy that likes 1/2 mile race-tracks, but this one was just a little bit too big.”
The speedway was originally scheduled to open in mid-August, but the schedule was pushed back, so crews could make certain everything was ready.
According to Staley, there is still plenty that needs to be done.
For instance, the lighting system has yet to be installed, which meant Sunday’s races were cycled through at a rapid pace in order to try to get done before sundown.
The track’s TerraGator broke, so the dirt was very dry. There is no flagpole at the Speedway, so the national anthem consisted of two men standing in front of the bleachers, holding the red, white and blue aloft.
But despite the first day hiccups, things seemed to go pretty well. There were plenty of caution flags, with drivers spinning out on the turns as they tried to get used to the track. When the green flag dropped, the cars were positioned very close together, with plenty of contact and crashes to excite those in the stands.
“You’re up on the wheel and you’re watching what is going on in front of you," Staley said. "There is a lot of action going on. In the 1/2 mile, you kind of get spread out. There is not a whole lot of racing going on. There is a little more action.”
Staley said the track is within their budget for all of the changes being made.
“We haven’t put a lot of money into it yet,” Staley said. “The dirt was expensive. We want to get some more dirt. We figured by the time we were done with the whole thing, it was going to be anywhere from 60 to 100,000 dollars to do it. It’s probably going to be close.”
Once all the work is done, North Iowa racing fans can expect to see a lot more action at the speedway in 2020.
“We’ve got a lot of races on the schedule,” Staley said. “We’re going to have a big modified show, $10,000 to win and we’re going to have a big stock car special. There are about 24 races on the schedule for next season.”
A weekend to remember
Derek Willert had a weekend he will remember forever.
The native of Rockford won his heat in the USRA Hobby Stocks Race at Mason City Motor Speedway on Sunday night and later finished fifth overall in the Hobby Stocks A Feature 1 Race.
But no matter where he finished, the events of Saturday would’ve made it a great weekend.
On Saturday, Willert got married to his wife, Kelly. The very next night he was out at the track, helping to introduce the world to the speedway’s new oval.
“We spent most of last week getting ready, because I wanted to have the car in some wedding pictures,” Willert said. “I didn’t really tell my future wife exactly what I was doing, but I switched her in, made it USRA legal here, changed gears and they were joking around like 'You’re probably going to go racing on Sunday...' She’s a nice lady. She let me come racing.”
Willert says he told Kelly the day before the wedding he was planning on racing on Sunday night. While the newlywed life had to be put aside for one night, the two will eventually be going on a cruise to the Bahamas for their honeymoon.
Willert got married at the church, in Rockford, he has attended since he was born. According to Willert, Kelly is supportive of his racing, but she apparently has her limits.
“She wouldn’t let me pick the colors of our wedding to match my race car,” Willert said. “So I let her pick the colors and I re-wrapped the car to match.”
For Willert, the chance to get out and race on the Mason City Motor Speedway is a bit of a dream come true. He has watched the races at the track since he was 14 years old and he started competing in 2015.
“I’m the first one of any of my relatives to have a race car,” Willert said. “My cousin brought me to my first race and ever since then, I said I was going to have one. I had the money to buy one and followed my dream, I guess.
Results
Mini Mods
The racing began with the Mini-Mods heats.
In the first heat, Mason City native Micheal Bryant snagged the win, with Scott Johnson of Owatonna taking heat number two. It was Nathan Kilwine though, who finished third in the second heat, who took the A Feature 1 15-lap victory, at 6:01.649.
USRA B-Mods
Nate Chodur, out Lake Mills, won the A Feature 1 USRA B-Mods race, finishing the 20 laps in 09:03.720. Ryan Maitland took second place in the race, with Jared Bourmeester finishing third overall.
In the B Feature 1 race, Nate Whitehurst of Mason City took the win, while Ben Moundry won the trophy for the B Feature 2 race.
USRA Hobby Stocks
Brandon Nielsen won the A Feature 1 Hobby Stocks race, just ahead of Manly native, Zac Smith, who took second.
Chris Krug won the B Feature 1 race, with Jace Hanson taking second place.
USRA Stock Cars
The crowd’s excitement came to a head once the main event began. The stock cars completed 25 laps, with Colton Arends taking the trophy. Kevin Donlan, driving the number 33 car, took second place after beginning the race in seventh. Third place finisher Blake Adams began in the ninth spot.
In the B Feature 1 race, Randy Brands began the race in 11th place and took the gold, with Matt Byrne finishing in the runner-up spot.
The racing season at Mason City Motor Speedway will conclude on Sunday with the season championship. The day will include USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks, and USRA Tuners.
