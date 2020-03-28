Mason City motocross racer, family reach for a dream

When Sarah and Alex Mariner bought their son, Jacob, his first dirt bike for Christmas when he was 1 year old, they knew what they were getting themselves into.
Having both grown up around motor sports, Alex and Sarah had a feeling their son would adopt their love of the sport and want to race dirt bikes.
Now almost 6 years old, Jacob has been competing at motocross events across the country and bringing some hardware back home to Mason City.
“He's definitely made a name for himself in the last six months,” Sarah said.
The young motocross champion said he loves competing – and coming out on top.
“It's fun. It’s cool because my friends don’t know how to do it," Jacob said. “I like jumping the big jumps and winning.”
After Jacob turned 4, he took his first ride on a dirt track without training wheels. Slowly, but surely, Jacob has improved as he and his family traverse the country to compete.
With minimal experience, Jacob competed in last year’s Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, for a race in the 4-6 age group. He placed 30th out of 42 racers nationally.
Since then, between winning state championships in Minnesota and Nebraska and earning first-place finishes in events at two separate competitions in Texas this month alone, Jacob is making his mark.
You have free articles remaining.
“He's probably one of the best in the nation to be perfectly honest, in the group he races in,” Sarah said.
While he may seem like a natural, a lot of hard work has gone into Jacob’s success.
"I think he's just your typical 5 year old, but, once he puts that helmet on, he’s in a different zone.”
Competing twice a month in the winter and as often as every weekend in the summer, the physicality of the sport can take its toll.
“Motocross is a really unique sport, it’s very exhausting,” Sarah said. “You come off that track after a 20 minute race, you are dead, so it takes a lot of endurance. You have to be physically fit to be able to do the sport.“
The Mariners' commitment as a family is also important to Jacob's success, as time and money are two big resources they must contribute.
Competition can be sparse in the Midwest, requiring the Mariners to travel two to three hours to compete. In Texas, where the sport is more popular, there are more tracks and competitions within minutes of each other.
In the year since he started to compete, the Mariners have traveled through Iowa, Minnesota, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Michigan.
In May, they were planning on traveling to Idaho and Washington state to compete, but those event's fates are uncertain due to restrictions on sports from concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
In the end, all that the family has and will sacrifice is a small price to pay to help Jacob reach his dream of becoming a pro motocross rider.
“I think Jacob has the skill to be on a dirt bike, it just comes naturally, and his work ethic and everything will make him go far,” Sarah said. "He's just a very determined kid and he knows what he wants."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!