Mason City motocross racer, family reach for a dream

Since then, between winning state championships in Minnesota and Nebraska and earning first-place finishes in events at two separate competitions in Texas this month alone, Jacob is making his mark.

“He's probably one of the best in the nation to be perfectly honest, in the group he races in,” Sarah said.

While he may seem like a natural, a lot of hard work has gone into Jacob’s success.

"I think he's just your typical 5 year old, but, once he puts that helmet on, he’s in a different zone.”

Competing twice a month in the winter and as often as every weekend in the summer, the physicality of the sport can take its toll.

“Motocross is a really unique sport, it’s very exhausting,” Sarah said. “You come off that track after a 20 minute race, you are dead, so it takes a lot of endurance. You have to be physically fit to be able to do the sport.“

The Mariners' commitment as a family is also important to Jacob's success, as time and money are two big resources they must contribute.