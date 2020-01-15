Mohawks to Hawkeyes: Meyer sisters reunite at Iowa

For Megan, the physicality of the game and the focus on being a good defender has been the biggest adjustment to the college level. As a smaller guard, she is a depth option at one of the deeper positions on the team. But that leaves plenty of time to work on her skills.

“Defense is a whole new thing that I’ve had to get a lot better at,” Megan said. “Also, knowing the game and looking for the best option. In high school, it was pretty easy for me to make something happen, but here you’ve got to just wait for everyone else, and just be patient.”

In her time in Iowa City, Makenzie has already seen Megan improve. She proved in Mason City that she has game-changing skills, and it is just a matter of time before she gets to show them off again.

“She’s gotten a lot stronger and she’s been shooting the ball really well,” Makenzie said. “I’ve really seen her game elevate. This year is definitely a learning year for her, but I’m really excited to see her take it onto the court next year.”

Life in a college town is fun, but both of them still miss a lot about their hometown. Aside from her family, Makenzie says that what she misses most about Mason City is the Monticello sandwich at State Street Deli.