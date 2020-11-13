Mohawks' Monarch falls short at state diving meet

Mason City sophomore Rosa Monarch finished her diving season on Friday morning at the state meet in Marshalltown after five round.

Monarch placed 27th with a score of 175.7, but fell short of advancing as the field was narrowed to 20. Her score was 12.9 points short of advancement.

"She was a a little disappointed but glad to experience competing with the best in the state," Mason City swim and dive coach Steve Hugo said.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.