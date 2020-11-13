 Skip to main content
Mohawks' Monarch falls short at state diving meet
MC Swim 3

Mason City sophomore diver Rosa Monarch practices Tuesday for the state swimming and diving meet in Marshalltown on Friday. Monarch finished with a score of 175.7 at the state meet. 

 Chris Zoeller, Globe Gazette

Mason City sophomore Rosa Monarch finished her diving season on Friday morning at the state meet in Marshalltown after five round.

Monarch placed 27th with a score of 175.7, but fell short of advancing as the field was narrowed to 20. Her score was 12.9 points short of advancement.

"She was a a little disappointed but glad to experience competing with the best in the state," Mason City swim and dive coach Steve Hugo said. 

Monarch was the first Mason City diver to compete at the state meet since 2009. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

