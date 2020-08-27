Mohawks' Christensen has high expectations for cross country season

According to Ketelsen, there are plenty of candidates who can step in to fill those spots. Gwen Sewell, Audra Mulholland, and Brycelyn Hanson are expected to step up for the girls, while Sawyer Berg and Christensen are expected to compete for the top boys spot.

“He worked very hard over the summer,” Ketelsen said of Christensen "He never missed a day of summer running. He’s naturally a lot physically stronger, and he grew a lot. He's a lot taller than he was as a sophomore. His hard work over the summer is what is setting him up this year as a junior."

Christensen’s running journey has been full of slow progress. His freshman year, according to Ketelsen, Christensen was not a varsity runner, and last year ran as a mid-level varsity runner, somewhere in the No. 5 or No. 6 range. This year, because of the Mohawks’ younger team, and his hard work over the summer, Ketelsen expects big things from his junior.

“It’s been interesting,” Christensen said. “I’ve always wanted to be up at the top. I knew I could do it, but it’s taken a lot of work. Last year, I tried to push myself with the top guys because I knew they’d be leaving and someone had to fill their spots.”