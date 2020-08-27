Mohawks' Christensen has high expectations for cross country season

It has been nearly a year now since Mason City junior Breyden Christensen last put on his Mohawks singlet and ran a competitive race. Now, he intends to make up for lost time.
Christensen goes into the 2020 cross country season as the runner that Mason City head coach Tyler Ketelsen sees as most likely to have a “breakout” season. This past spring, Christensen lost out on his sophomore track season, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of spring sports.
After working hard over the winter to get ready for track, he, along with every other athlete in the country, was left stunned and disappointed.
Once summer came, his focus shifted to the cross country season. He put in the work.
“We do summer running, and I went to all those practices,” Christensen said. “Before that, when school was canceled, I would get up and run in the morning and at night whenever I felt comfortable. I kept trying to push myself to get better for the season, because I really want big things for myself.”
Mason City lost several of its best runners to graduation this past season. On the girls side, state qualifier Hannah Thomas is gone, along with multi-sport standout Sami Miller. For the boys, the trio of Luke Mulholland, Miguel Jaime, and David Johnson all graduated.
According to Ketelsen, there are plenty of candidates who can step in to fill those spots. Gwen Sewell, Audra Mulholland, and Brycelyn Hanson are expected to step up for the girls, while Sawyer Berg and Christensen are expected to compete for the top boys spot.
“He worked very hard over the summer,” Ketelsen said of Christensen "He never missed a day of summer running. He’s naturally a lot physically stronger, and he grew a lot. He's a lot taller than he was as a sophomore. His hard work over the summer is what is setting him up this year as a junior."
Christensen’s running journey has been full of slow progress. His freshman year, according to Ketelsen, Christensen was not a varsity runner, and last year ran as a mid-level varsity runner, somewhere in the No. 5 or No. 6 range. This year, because of the Mohawks’ younger team, and his hard work over the summer, Ketelsen expects big things from his junior.
“It’s been interesting,” Christensen said. “I’ve always wanted to be up at the top. I knew I could do it, but it’s taken a lot of work. Last year, I tried to push myself with the top guys because I knew they’d be leaving and someone had to fill their spots.”
His goal this year is to run somewhere in the low-17:00 minute-mark, and hopefully earn his first berth at the state meet. His personal record time so far is 17:54.9, which he reached last season at the North Linn Invite.
“I’m really trying to run in the low 17s,” Christensen said. “It’d be nice to keep on getting some PRs in meets to see that improvement really showing, especially at meets that we have run before. I just want to have fun too.”
Cross country is probably already the most socially distance sport, but even it is affected by the ongoing pandemic. Meet sizes will be smaller this year, and practices are much more spread out than in the past. But after watching the track season be taken away, the Mohawks are grateful they get a chance to run at all.
“It's all about getting better and improving,” Ketelsen said. “My message from day one is that challenges create opportunities. This season will have its challenges, but they’re all opportunities to do great things to improve and get better.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
