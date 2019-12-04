Larry Collins III is facing a rebuilding season with the Mason City girls bowling team after losing most of his varsity experience to graduation.
The Mohawks will be young, but with some off-season improvement evident in that youth, Collins is expecting improvement from last season’s 6-7 mark.
“The sophomore and junior classes have really stepped up with just as much talent, if not more,” Collins said. “We should be competitive in every meet.”
Erin Lacy is one of the underclassmen that Collins will be counting on.
Lacy, a junior, will serve as team captain and has upped her per game average in the off season to nearly 200 with a high game of 246.
Fellow junior Adriane Ott will also figure highly in the varsity lineup.
Competition for the remaining varsity spots should be fierce with 15 additional bowlers on the roster vying to fill out the lineup card.
With the youth and development, Collins is expecting big things in his fifth season.
“This will possibly be the best year since I have been coaching,” Collins said. “We expect to improve our record a lot.”
Boys bowling
The Mohawk boys also are looking for improvement in 2019-20, but unlike the girls, head coach Rich Patras has far more experience available.
Patras returns four of his top five from last season with senior Aaron Pope at the top.
Pope averaged nearly 200 per game a season ago with a game high of 268.
Andrew White, another senior who will serve as co-captain with Pope, also returns after averaging better than 175 per game last season.
Also back are Nathan Frescaz and Ian Frank.
Patras will be faced with some stiff competition as he looks to fill out the varsity lineup from a roster of 18.
“Our returning lettermen are continuing to improve,” Patras said. “Our goals are to keep iimproving and win more matches.”
