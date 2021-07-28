North Iowa Fights return for last show of the year at Mason City Arena

The biggest MMA fight night in North Iowa is returning to the Mason City Multipurpose Arena on Saturday night.
And this time, there will be a little bit more going on.
After a successful first run at the new arena in April, which saw nearly 2,000 people show up for the mixed martial arts event, promoter Mike Estus has worked to give spectators a more all-encompassing experience at the show.
"I'm the first Iowa-based promotion to have full legal betting, or be approved," Estus said. "We are excited to partner up with Spectation Sports, as well as ELITE Sportsbook and Betfred to offer wagering options for all pro fights on July 31 at Mason City Arena."
Estus and his wife, Cathryn, have been working for the past few months in order to make the last show at the Mason City Arena even better than the one before. A third event is scheduled in April 2022.
Saturday's fight card will feature 14 total fights, including five pro fights, four title bouts, a few rival matches and one women's fight. The main event will feature an eight-time UFC veteran (Zak Ottow) against a 25-15 fighter from Utah (Jarome Hatch).
Estus has six fighters on the card that he trains himself through Estus MMA on the Mason City Fight Team. Three other fighters on the card will be traveling from California and fighting out of the Nick Diaz Academy. Nate Diaz, Nick's younger brother and current UFC fighter, will be in attendance.
The promoter promises that the card will be some of the best fighting in the Midwest.
"There's a lot of production I'm putting into this," Estus said. "Even if it's a napkin placed perfectly on the tablecloth, it's going to be perfect. I want everything to be at its best when everybody comes, because it's not only fighting, but it's also entertainment as well."
Even though the event drew in close to 2,000 spectators in April, this will be the first fight night allowed at full capacity in the new arena.
"I think it's a huge event," Mason City arena supervisor Lucas Hartgrove said. "It brings in a lot of tourism dollars, but it also showcases what we've got going on here down at the multipurpose arena, as well as what we've got going right in the city."
Hartgrove is looking forward to continuing the relationship between Estus and the arena for years to come.
"We will continue to be there for them as long as they're successful and we're successful," Hartgrove said.
For Saturday’s fight, general admission tickets are still available. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the fights start at 6 p.m. You can order tickets online on the North Iowa Fights Facebook page.
Tickets will also be available at the door, or at the weigh-ins on Friday night at the Sports Page.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.