‘I'm born for it’: Mike Estus plans biggest fight night yet in Mason City

It’s been nearly a year-and-a-half since Mike Estus has held a fight night in Mason City.

On that night in November 2019, Estus had no way of knowing he would have to wait 17 months to bring together fighters in Mason City again. But three weeks before the last scheduled event in April 2020, COVID-19 forced the event to be called off.

Since then, Estus – a promoter, trainer and former MMA fighter himself – has spent the better part of the last year preparing for what he knows will be the biggest and best fights yet in Mason City next weekend.

“Now that the show is coming up, it’s coming up fast. It’s making my heart race,” Estus said of the April 24 event. “There’s just so much involved. Sometimes I just think that people don’t understand how much work it really is. Every day I have something to do with the fight show.”

Estus, along with his wife Cathryn and production manager Jeff Braun, have created a sort of dream team that have worked hard to prepare for the upcoming weekend. The team has done everything from training fighters to working with sponsors and figuring out production on the night of.