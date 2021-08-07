From the classroom to the cage: Clear Lake teacher fights to stay active

"Some of the teachers ask me a little bit about how training goes," Thomsen said. "Some of them follow how I do and all that. But when I'm at work, it's professional, do-my-job kind of thing for the most part."

Teaching and coaching are the top priorities for Thomsen. Training and fighting comes second.

During the winter, especially, all of his time is devoted to wrestling meets, practices and activities. He wrestles with many of his athletes during practice, though, which does tend to keep him in shape.

Thomsen has no problem categorizing himself as a summer fighter.

"During the school year, I kind of back off a bit," Thomsen said. "Then it's mostly weight training and cardio. I will occasionally go to the gym and work grappling and striking."

For now, Thomsen doesn't have any significant goals in his sights for his fighting career. Although Estus knows how talented Thomsen is, he can respect that.

"He's very committed, but he also has a full-time job," Estus said. "He has a lot going on. Sometimes you've got to pick one or the other. I know he went to school to be a teacher and that was his dream."