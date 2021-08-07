From the classroom to the cage: Clear Lake teacher fights to stay active

Special education teacher. MMA fighter.
There's a bit of a difference between the two.
But Logan Thomsen finds a way to manage both.
The former collegiate All-American wrestler works as a special education teacher and assistant wrestling coach at the Clear Lake Community School District. He also doubles as an MMA fighter who holds a 3-1 record in his early fighting career.
"It's mostly just something to do to stay competitive and keep active," Thomsen said. "Keep me disciplined. I like the challenge as well, but it's not like I'm just looking to be a big champ or anything. It's not as exciting as that."
Thomsen was a four-time state place winner during his high school years in La Porte City. Then, he wrestled at the University of Iowa for three years before completing his final two seasons at Wartburg College and graduating in 2018.
He took a job at Mason City and helped volunteer as a wrestling coach for the Mohawks. But he missed competing.
"When I got done with college athletics, I kind of took it easy. A little too easy," Thomsen admitted. "I kind of bloated up a bit, so I was kind of looking to stay in shape mostly. Have something to keep me disciplined."
Thomsen made a call to an old AAU coach who had experience in combat sports. Through his coach, he was hooked up with Chad Vance, a trainer in Charles City. Shortly after, he started working with trainer Mike Estus in Mason City.
He's been training with Estus for two years now.
"Logan's a really good person. He's really disciplined," Estus said. "He's very coachable. He works really hard and he gives us 100 percent all the time. He's a good asset to the gym, especially in the wrestling department."
Thomsen fights in the welterweight division and won his first three fights before taking his first loss on Saturday at the North Iowa Fights at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena in a battle with Matthew Leonard, an eight-year MMA veteran.
Naturally, Thomsen's strength is his ground game.
"I am getting a lot better at the stand up side of things, but I find that I just fall into the habit of what I know," Thomsen said. "I mean, I did wrestle for nearly 20 years and I still coach it, so it's kind of what I'm best at."
Thomsen will begin his second year of teaching and coaching wrestling at Clear Lake this fall. Sometimes, his students will ask about his training, but he tends to try to keep them on-task.
He's never had any problem with the district not allowing him to fight. In fact, some of his co-workers have been curious about it.
"Some of the teachers ask me a little bit about how training goes," Thomsen said. "Some of them follow how I do and all that. But when I'm at work, it's professional, do-my-job kind of thing for the most part."
Teaching and coaching are the top priorities for Thomsen. Training and fighting comes second.
During the winter, especially, all of his time is devoted to wrestling meets, practices and activities. He wrestles with many of his athletes during practice, though, which does tend to keep him in shape.
Thomsen has no problem categorizing himself as a summer fighter.
"During the school year, I kind of back off a bit," Thomsen said. "Then it's mostly weight training and cardio. I will occasionally go to the gym and work grappling and striking."
For now, Thomsen doesn't have any significant goals in his sights for his fighting career. Although Estus knows how talented Thomsen is, he can respect that.
"He's very committed, but he also has a full-time job," Estus said. "He has a lot going on. Sometimes you've got to pick one or the other. I know he went to school to be a teacher and that was his dream."
"If for whatever reason I develop significantly then maybe it would be nice to win some stuff," Thomsen added. "But right now I'm happy with my career as a teacher and I see that as what I primarily do."
