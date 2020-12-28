Missouri's COVID-19 positives end Iowa's season

Kirk Ferentz walked off the practice field at the Iowa football complex late Sunday morning feeling good.
His team seemed focused, determined and ready with most of the physical preparation complete for the Hawkeyes’ TransPerfect Music City Bowl match-up with Missouri.
Two hours later, Iowa’s season was over.
An uptick in positive COVID-19 test results within the Tigers program led to the cancelation of Wednesday’s bowl game in Nashville, Tennessee.
“It’s extremely disappointing to end the season this way, two games in a row where we were not able to get to the finish line,’’ Ferentz said during a video conference, referencing the cancelation of the Hawkeyes’ Dec. 19 game against Michigan as well as Iowa’s 18th bowl appearance in the last 20 years.
“I feel terrible for our players. They’ve been a remarkable group to work with and they wanted to finish the season.’’
They demonstrated that desire to Ferentz last Monday after Iowa had to pause its in-person workouts for five days because of COVID-19 concerns within the Hawkeye program.
Ferentz talked with his team’s leadership group that night and the response he received when he asked them if they wanted to proceed spoke volumes about what this 6-2 Iowa team was about.
“It was a resounding ‘yes’ to move forward, that they wanted to finish and play one more game together,’’ Ferentz said. “Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.’’
Iowa found that out Sunday afternoon when Missouri was forced to put its own program on pause for seven days because of rapidly-increasing cases of COVID-19 among players, coaches and staff.
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz shared the disappointment Ferentz expressed and during a video conference said, “I apologize to Iowa for not getting our guys to the finish line. We did everything within our power to try to move forward. I hate it for our team.’’
Drinkwitz said the Tigers program had one individual test positive for the novel coronavirus before its Dec. 19 game at Mississippi State and another individual test positive the day following the game.
As planned, Missouri took a break following that game and while players who had previously tested positive remained isolated in Columbia, Mo., the rest of the team was cleared to spend time with their families before returning to campus on Friday.
Tigers players were tested again Friday and Saturday and on both days, increased positive tests pushed the overall total of impacted individuals to double digits for the first time since players reported to campus in mid-July.
After consultation with local Boone County health officials, team physicians and Dr. Steve Whitt, the university’s representative on the Southeastern Conference Medical Task Force, the decision was made to pause all football team-related activities.
The decision prompted criticism of the Tigers on social media that Drinkwitz labeled unfair.
“If allowing our players, who sacrificed so much throughout this season to play 10 games, to go home for Christmas ultimately cost us the ability to play in a bowl game, I’ll live with that choice,’’ Drinkwitz said.
Ferentz, whose team remained in Iowa City when the Hawkeyes’ paused activities last week, declined to get into whether Missouri shared some responsibility for the situation.
“I’m careful not to pass judgement on anybody,’’ Ferentz said. “We were disappointed two weeks ago as well. I just feel fortunate being in the Big Ten where antigen testing gave us a chance to play eight games before the bottom fell out for us week nine.’’
Iowa's coach said the Hawkeyes' COVID issues would have left the Hawkeyes at less than full strength for the Music City Bowl, but he said Iowa was never in jeopardy of not being able to field a team.
He said a handful of Hawkeyes practiced on their own at high school facilities in Iowa City last week while team activities were paused.
Then once Iowa resumed practices on Friday and Saturday, Ferentz said a team that joined Hawkeye teams from 2004 and 2008 among his “favorites’’ for the way they dealt with everything that came their way looked sharp.
“They were tremendously focused and like they have been all season, they wanted to play and they wanted to play well,’’ Ferentz said. “Coming off the field today, it felt like a good Wednesday practice. The rest of the work from that point on, it’s about 95 percent mental.’’
Missouri is the third SEC team to be unavailable to play its bowl game because of COVID-19 issues within their programs. Tennessee previously pulled out of a Liberty Bowl game against West Virginia and South Carolina did the same for its Gasparilla Bowl match-up with UAB.
Music City Bowl officials said postponing the game between Iowa and Missouri was not an option because of the Tennessee Titans’ contractual obligations at Nissan Stadium.
Ferentz said he would not have been in favor of the bowl finding a last-minute fill-in for the Tigers, either.
“It wouldn’t have been realistic,’’ Ferentz said. “Ever since this match-up had been put together, our attention had been on Missouri. To quickly turn things around and play someone else, it wouldn’t have been fair to our players or the game. These guys deserved better than that.’’
IOWA ITEMS
Pushing ahead: Coach Kirk Ferentz expects to begin planning for his 23rd season at Iowa soon.
“I might need a 65,000-mile oil change, but I feel pretty good physically,’’ Ferentz said. “This is what I like doing. I’m not ready to start stamp collecting or bird watching just yet.’’
Nixon’s future: A conversation between Big Ten defensive player of the year Daviyon Nixon and Ferentz about his future at Iowa has taken place.
Ferentz said he will gather information from NFL sources about where the junior might fit into this year’s draft class if he were to leave early.
The Iowa coach said he has not had a similar conversation with third-year sophomore center Tyler Linderbaum, one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center.
Ticket refunds: The Music City Bowl was scheduled to be played with around 14,000 fans in the stands.
The bowl will refund all purchases automatically through Ticketmaster and fans should expect their refund within the next 7-10 business days.