Minnesota hands No. 4 Iowa only its second loss, 102-95 in OT

He agreed that the Hawkeyes should never have lost the game.

“I think our execution down the stretch wasn’t as good as it needed to be ...’’ Garza said. “We had the game won and to lose a game like that is tough.’’

The Hawkeyes trailed by as much as 12 points (35-23) late in the first half before Joe Wieskamp fueled a 10-3 scoring run to finish the half, leaving Minnesota with a 38-33 advantage.

Garza and Fredrick then shredded the Gophers in the first few minutes of the second half, propelling the Hawkeyes into a 45-40 lead.

Minnesota scrambled back to tie the score but the Hawkeyes, sparked by reserve point guard Joe Toussaint, gradually regained control. Toussaint made two free throws with 44.2 seconds remaining to make it 80-73.

But the Gophers chipped away at the margin with two free throws by Johnson and a 3-pointer by Carr. The Hawkeyes still led 83-78 following two more Toussaint foul shots with 27.2 seconds left but when the sophomore missed two from the line with 14.9 seconds showing, Carr nailed a 3 to tie the score at 83.

Jordan Bohannon shot an airball from 25 feet at the horn and the game went to overtime.