Miner leads Mason City boys basketball to season-opening victory

Things were pretty even during the first 45 minutes of the Mason City boys basketball season opener against New Hampton on Thursday night in Mason City.

Both teams sat in zone defense and some rust showed at certain points of the night. The Chickasaws led the Mohawks, 36-34, with just over 3 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter.

Then junior guard Corey Miner went off.

The lefty scored 14 points in the final three minutes of the game – including back-to-back 3-pointers down the stretch – to help Mason City beat New Hampton, 53-49.

"I just saw we were down. I knew we needed to turn it up and we needed a boost," Miner said. "Coach looked at me and said 'turn it on.' I just kind of got going."

It wasn't pretty at times for the Mohawks. The squad finished with 22 turnovers and didn't have a great shooting percentage. But the Mohawks can learn from it, and, in the end, a win is a win.

"It was really a classic first game for us. We had a lot of jitters," Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. "We just had to have the confidence to keep doing our stuff. Nothing crazy, and eventually those shots are going to fall."