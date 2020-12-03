Miner leads Mason City boys basketball to season-opening victory

Things were pretty even during the first 45 minutes of the Mason City boys basketball season opener against New Hampton on Thursday night in Mason City.
Both teams sat in zone defense and some rust showed at certain points of the night. The Chickasaws led the Mohawks, 36-34, with just over 3 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter.
Then junior guard Corey Miner went off.
The lefty scored 14 points in the final three minutes of the game – including back-to-back 3-pointers down the stretch – to help Mason City beat New Hampton, 53-49.
"I just saw we were down. I knew we needed to turn it up and we needed a boost," Miner said. "Coach looked at me and said 'turn it on.' I just kind of got going."
It wasn't pretty at times for the Mohawks. The squad finished with 22 turnovers and didn't have a great shooting percentage. But the Mohawks can learn from it, and, in the end, a win is a win.
"It was really a classic first game for us. We had a lot of jitters," Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. "We just had to have the confidence to keep doing our stuff. Nothing crazy, and eventually those shots are going to fall."
Things started out slow for both teams. After just one quarter of play, New Hampton led 12-10.
Mason City went on an 8-0 run to start the second quarter and took momentum into the locker room, leading 21-17.
New Hampton was able to cut the lead down to two points heading into the fourth quarter. The Chickasaws took the lead for the first time in the second half, 33-31, when junior Mason Lane hit a 3-pointer with 5:12 remaining in the game.
With just over three minutes remaining, that's when Miner took over and won the game for the Mohawks.
Miner finished with 24 points and junior forward Brandon Shipman chipped in 11 points in the win.
The Mohawks will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Urbandale.
Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton 12-03-20-1.jpg
Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton 12-03-20-2.jpg
Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton 12-03-20-3.jpg
Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton - Washington
Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton - Miner
Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton 12-03-20-6.jpg
Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton 12-03-20-7.jpg
Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton 12-03-20-8.jpg
Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton Miner - Johnson-Bassey
Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton 12-03-20-10.jpg
Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton 12-03-20-11.jpg
Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton 12-03-20-12.jpg
Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton 12-03-20-13.jpg
Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton 12-03-20-14.jpg
