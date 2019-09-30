The high school football season passed the midway point with North Iowa teams completing in Week 5 on Friday.
Here's a look at how area teams have fared:
Clear Lake (5-0)
The No. 2 Lions (Class 2A) downed Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42-0 on Friday to remain undefeated.
Clear Lake senior quarterback Jaylen DeVries threw for six touchdowns and was 16-of-25 for 305 yards in the air. He leads North Iowa with 18 TD strikes this year.
Clear Lake hosts Crestwood (3-2) this Friday.
West Hancock (5-0)
The No. 1 Eagles (Class A) ran away with a 54-20 win at Bishop Garrigan on Friday to run its record to a perfect 5-0 mark.
Senior running back Tate Hagen rushed for 179 yards on 29 attempts and scored three touchdowns in the rout.
West Hancock is at North Union (2-3) this Friday.
St. Ansgar (5-0)
The No. 2 Saints (Class A) were on the road Friday and trounced Nashua-Plainfield 59-0.
Senior running back Jack Sievert led a balanced running attack for the Saints with 125 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown. He leads North Iowa with 16 TDs on the ground.
St. Ansgar hosts Hudson (3-2) this Friday.
Northwood-Kensett (4-1)
The Vikings downed Riceville 41-30 on Friday behind the running of junior Brandon Varner.
The running back had 96 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns.Senior quarterback Caden Schrage rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries and also complete the only pass he threw for a 54-yard TD.
Northwood-Kensett hosts Don Bosco (5-0) this Friday.
West Fork (3-2)
The Warhawks won a thriller 21-20 at Belmond-Klemme on Friday.
Senior running back Ian Latham had a huge night, rushing for 176 on 29 carries and two touchdowns.
West Fork hosts Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (1-4) this Friday.
Rockford (3-2)
The Warriors lost 35-28 at Janesville on Friday.
Junior running back Justice Jones had a big night on the ground for the Warriors, rushing for 186 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns.
Rockford is at North Iowa (1-4) this Friday.
Newman Catholic (2-3)
The Knights scored early and often on Friday, defeating Starmont 42-12 on homecoming.
Junior running back Cade Schilling led the Knights' ground attack with 86 yards on six carries, while freshman quarterback 7-of-9 passing for 128 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.
Newman Catholic is at Postville (1-4) this Friday.
Central Springs (2-3)
The Panthers lost 43-6 at Postville on Friday.
Central Springs hosts Starmont this Friday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-3)
The Cardinals lost scored only one touchdown Friday, losing 35-7 to Algona at home.
Despite not being able to get into the end zone, junior running back Isaac Knutson rushed for 105 yards on 19 carries.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura is at Estherville Lincoln Central (3-2) this Friday.
Charles City (2-3)
The Comets lost 41-13 to Waterloo East at home on Friday.
A bright spot for the Comets was sophomore Ian Collins returning a kickoff for a 78-yard touchdown. He finished the night with 151 yards on four returns.
Charles City is at Decorah (2-3) this Friday.
Riceville (2-3)
The Wildcats lost 41-30 at Northwood-Kensett on Friday.
Sophomore running back Losee Lawson had 100 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns, while junior Mauer Carter also ran for two TDs.
Riceville is at Dunkertown (1-4) this Friday.
Forest City (1-4)
The Indians lost 43-7 at New Hampton on Friday.
Forest City hosts Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-4) this Friday.
Osage (1-4)
The Green Devils won their first game of the season on Friday, downing Denver 24-7 on the road.
Junior Spencer Mooberry led Osage with 98 yards on four carries and one touchdown on the ground. He also had 43 yards on three catches.
Osage hosts Sumner-Fredrickson (2-3) this Friday.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-4)
The Bulldogs lost 42-0 to Clear Lake at home on Friday.
One bright spot was sophomore quarterback Cal Heeren completing 10-of-12 passes, although they only went for 33 total yards.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL is at Forest City (1-4) this Friday.
Mason City (0-5)
The Mohawks continued their tough season with a 61-0 loss at Waukee on Friday.
Mason City hosts Indianola (3-2) this Friday.
