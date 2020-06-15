Merriweather feels 'great' calling out Iowa fans on Twitter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

IOWA CITY – Kaevon Merriweather wrote what he wrote and despite a little backlash, the Iowa defensive back said it felt great to be able to express himself.

The Hawkeye sophomore raised an eyebrow or two thousand when he suggested on Twitter last Monday that fans who did not support the Hawkeyes’ movement for change should seek another team to support.

“I would rather play in front of 1,000 fans who care about us as people outside of football and what we are standing for than 70,000 fans who only care about us when we are in uniform and on the field entertaining them,’’ Merriweather concluded.

Posted three days after coach Kirk Ferentz had reversed from a longstanding ban that prevented Iowa players from using Twitter, Merriweather’s first Tweet in two years was direct and to the point.

It requested that if fans didn’t support the team taking a knee during the playing of The National Anthem that fans shouldn’t support the team or even watch their games on television.

“If you think you could possibly call yourself an Iowa football fan and you cannot agree with what I said and what this team is standing on, then stop calling yourself a fan immediately because I can promise you we do not care,’’ Merriweather wrote.