The highly-ranked NIACC men's and women's basketball teams will host the NIACC Thanksgiving Challenge on Saturday and Sunday.
The NIACC men's basketball team moved up to No. 2 in the lastest NJCAA Division II rankings released Monday.
The NIACC women's basketball team remained at No. 3 in the latest poll.
The NIACC women (7-0 overall) face the Grand View Junior Varsity at 2 p.m. on Saturday and play Central CC-Columbus at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The NIACC women own a 97-86 win over the Grand View JV on Nov. 1 and a 92-39 win over Central CC-Columbus on Nov. 22.
The NIACC men (9-0 overall) play Central CC-Columbus at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Trojans topped Central CC-Columbus 105-85 on Nov. 22.
NIACC’s Sampson earns ICCAC player of week award
NIACC sophomore Trey Sampson was selected as the ICCAC men's basketball player of the week for the week of Nov. 18-24.
Sampson helped guide the No. 2 NIACC men to a pair of victories last weekend at the Great Western Shootout in Fort Dodge. Sampson recorded a pair of double/doubles in wins over Central CC-Columbus and Northeast CC.
Sampson scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against Central CC-Columbus. He scored 19 points with 14 rebounds and eight assists in the win over Northeast CC.
Sampson, a 6-8 forward from Davenport, is averaging 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He is shooting 58.4 percent from the field.
Sampson is the first NIACC men's player to earn ICCAC player of the week honors since Deundra Roberson won the award for the week of Jan. 21-27, 2019.
