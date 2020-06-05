Mellman ready to lead a young, hungry Mason City squad

“That will be a huge thing for us to get going right away,” Mellman said. “We’re either going to get punched in the face or we’re going to punch them in the face. It’ll be interesting to see.”

With all of the health restrictions in place this year, such as no standing in the dugout during practices, social distancing, and a ban on sunflower seeds, this baseball season will look different than any that has come before.

As with everything else, Rood is making sure that his players follow the new rules to the letter.

"He really stressed that we have to follow the guidelines to perfection, so that nobody is calling us out on it," Thomas said. "We do everything by the guidelines all the time. If someone slips up a little bit, he gets pretty mad about that because we could get a lot of backlash from people."

No matter how wacky this season gets, and how many precautions they have to take, Rood and his players are grateful that they will get suit up at all. It wouldn't be summer in North Iowa without baseball.

"(Mason City) is a great baseball town," Rood said. "To have the Mohawks and the (Newman) Knights playing on these summer days and evenings, that is a special thing for North Iowa. I am happy our area gets a chance to witness that this summer."

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.