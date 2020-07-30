You are the owner of this article.
Mellman named to IHSBCA All-Star Team as Mason City receives postseason honors
PREP BASEBALL

For all but one area team, the 2020 baseball season has come to an end. 

With the end of the year comes recognition for the state's best players. On Wednesday, the Mason City baseball team got word that several of its players had been recognized for their efforts on the diamond this summer. 

Senior Avery Mellman and sophomore Carter Thomas were both named to the North Central Class 4A All-District Second Team. Mellman was named to the team as a utility player, while Thomas made the team as an outfielder. 

The Mohawks also had seven players selected to the CIML All-Conference Team. Mellman, Thomas, junior Alex Gold, and senior Bradley Vaith were named to the All-Conference First team, while Ben Pederson, Connor Dalen and Connor Wiemann were all named Second Team All-Conference. 

Mellman was also selected as a member of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Large School West Senior All-Star team. Usually, an All-Star series is held between the Large School West and East, and Small School West and East teams, but due to COVID-19, the series will not played. 

Complete rosters will be announced soon. 

Below are the complete lists of the All-District and All-Conference teams. Local players are in bold. 

2020 North Central 4A All-District

First Team

Brody Brecht- P, Junior, Ankeny

Jacob Draeger- P, Senior, Johnston

Ty Langenberg- P, Junior, Urbandale

Gehrig Christensen- C, Junior, Urbandale

Mo Watson-C, Senior, Ankeny

Trey Morris-1B, Senior, Centennial

Gabe Swansen- 2B, Junior, Johnston

Mason Bockoven- 3B, Senior, Fort Dodge

Ben Wilmes- SS, Junior, Johnston

Parker Shupe- OF, Senior, Johnston

Jalen Martinez-OF, Senior, Waukee

Dillon Kuehl, OF, Sophomore, Urbandale

Cal Watson-UTL, Senior, Urbandale

Jackson Wentworth-UTL, Junior, Waukee

Jase Bauer-UTL, Junior, Ankeny

Second Team

Jackson Payne-P, Senior, Waukee

Jake Auer-P, Senior, Valley

Nick Crandall- P, Senior, Johnston

Ryan Vermeer-C, Senior, Centennial

Tamden Webb-C, Sophomore, Ankeny

Weston Fulk-1B, Junior, Ankeny

Oliver Parizek-2B, Junior, Valley

Jake Thilges-3B, Senior, Johnston

Keaton Gray- SS, Senior, Centennial

Caden Steck- OF, Senior, Johnston

Carter Thomas-OF, Sophomore, Mason City

Tyler Schreier-OF, Junior, Fort Dodge

Avery Mellman-UTL, Senior, Mason City

Avery Gates-UTL, Senior, Centennial

Jacob Wolver-UTL, Junior, Johnston

2020 CIML All-Conference Baseball Teams

First Team

Evan Martin-OF, Senior, SE Polk

Kaleb Krier-P/OF, Senior, SE Polk

Jack Allison-1B, Senior, SE Polk

Carter Oleson-OF, Senior, SE Polk

Jackson Payne-P, Senior, Waukee

Jackson Wentworth-P/IF, Junior, Waukee

Jalen Martinez-OF, Senior, Waukee

Jacob Barton-OF, Senior, Waukee

Jake Auer-P/3B, Senior, Valley

Casey Stalzer-P/OF, Senior, Valley

Joseph Harris-P/IF, Senior, Marshalltown

Patrick Landeros-1B, Junior, Marshalltown

Avery Mellman-SS, Senior, Mason City

Carter Thomas-OF, Sophomore, Mason City

Alex Gold-P/OF, Junior, Mason City

Bradley Vaith-P, Senior, Mason City

Mason Bockoven-Inf., Senior, Fort Dodge

Tyler Schreier-OF, Junior, Fort Dodge

Carson Peterson-UTL, Sophomore, Fort Dodge

Jace Ulrich-1B, Sophomore, Fort Dodge

Second Team

Austin Enos-C, Junior, SE Polk

Mason Porepp-P/INF, Senior, SE Polk

Hunter Brown-P, Junior, SE Polk

Ben Everhart-P, Junior, Waukee

Aiden McGee-P/OF, Junior, Waukee

Alex Walsh-C, Senior, Waukee

Caleb Corbin-SS, Junior, Valley

Oliver Parizek-2B, Junior, Valley

Nick Buttolph-1B, Senior, Valley

Bennett Hageman-P/INF, Senior, Marshalltown

Nick Rebik-C/OF, Freshman, Marshalltown

Ben Pederson-1B, Junior, Mason City

Connor Dalen-OF, Junior, Mason City

Connor Wiemann-2B/P, Senior, Mason City

Dylan Zimmerman-P, Junior, Fort Dodge

Nick Bice-OF, Senior, Fort Dodge

Honorable Mention

Fort Dodge- Easton Cone, Nelson Cone, Brycen Bell

Marshalltown-Kabba Pins, Tyne Weeden

Mason City- Cooper Wiemann, Ethen Roberts

SE Polk- Bennett Wadstrom, Jalen Aguiniga, Carter Hope

Waukee- Cooper Crouse, Collin Evers, Anthony Watts

Valley- Alex Ling, Alex Whitcomb, Carsen Shelton

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

