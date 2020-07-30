Mellman named to IHSBCA All-Star Team as Mason City receives postseason honors

For all but one area team, the 2020 baseball season has come to an end.
With the end of the year comes recognition for the state's best players. On Wednesday, the Mason City baseball team got word that several of its players had been recognized for their efforts on the diamond this summer.
Senior Avery Mellman and sophomore Carter Thomas were both named to the North Central Class 4A All-District Second Team. Mellman was named to the team as a utility player, while Thomas made the team as an outfielder.
The Mohawks also had seven players selected to the CIML All-Conference Team. Mellman, Thomas, junior Alex Gold, and senior Bradley Vaith were named to the All-Conference First team, while Ben Pederson, Connor Dalen and Connor Wiemann were all named Second Team All-Conference.
Mellman was also selected as a member of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Large School West Senior All-Star team. Usually, an All-Star series is held between the Large School West and East, and Small School West and East teams, but due to COVID-19, the series will not played.
Complete rosters will be announced soon.
Below are the complete lists of the All-District and All-Conference teams. Local players are in bold.
2020 North Central 4A All-District
First Team
Brody Brecht- P, Junior, Ankeny
Jacob Draeger- P, Senior, Johnston
Ty Langenberg- P, Junior, Urbandale
Gehrig Christensen- C, Junior, Urbandale
Mo Watson-C, Senior, Ankeny
Trey Morris-1B, Senior, Centennial
Gabe Swansen- 2B, Junior, Johnston
Mason Bockoven- 3B, Senior, Fort Dodge
Ben Wilmes- SS, Junior, Johnston
Parker Shupe- OF, Senior, Johnston
Jalen Martinez-OF, Senior, Waukee
Dillon Kuehl, OF, Sophomore, Urbandale
Cal Watson-UTL, Senior, Urbandale
Jackson Wentworth-UTL, Junior, Waukee
Jase Bauer-UTL, Junior, Ankeny
Second Team
Jackson Payne-P, Senior, Waukee
Jake Auer-P, Senior, Valley
Nick Crandall- P, Senior, Johnston
Ryan Vermeer-C, Senior, Centennial
Tamden Webb-C, Sophomore, Ankeny
Weston Fulk-1B, Junior, Ankeny
Oliver Parizek-2B, Junior, Valley
Jake Thilges-3B, Senior, Johnston
Keaton Gray- SS, Senior, Centennial
Caden Steck- OF, Senior, Johnston
Carter Thomas-OF, Sophomore, Mason City
Tyler Schreier-OF, Junior, Fort Dodge
Avery Mellman-UTL, Senior, Mason City
Avery Gates-UTL, Senior, Centennial
Jacob Wolver-UTL, Junior, Johnston
2020 CIML All-Conference Baseball Teams
First Team
Evan Martin-OF, Senior, SE Polk
Kaleb Krier-P/OF, Senior, SE Polk
Jack Allison-1B, Senior, SE Polk
Carter Oleson-OF, Senior, SE Polk
Jackson Payne-P, Senior, Waukee
Jackson Wentworth-P/IF, Junior, Waukee
Jalen Martinez-OF, Senior, Waukee
Jacob Barton-OF, Senior, Waukee
Jake Auer-P/3B, Senior, Valley
Casey Stalzer-P/OF, Senior, Valley
Joseph Harris-P/IF, Senior, Marshalltown
Patrick Landeros-1B, Junior, Marshalltown
Avery Mellman-SS, Senior, Mason City
Carter Thomas-OF, Sophomore, Mason City
Alex Gold-P/OF, Junior, Mason City
Bradley Vaith-P, Senior, Mason City
Mason Bockoven-Inf., Senior, Fort Dodge
Tyler Schreier-OF, Junior, Fort Dodge
Carson Peterson-UTL, Sophomore, Fort Dodge
Jace Ulrich-1B, Sophomore, Fort Dodge
Second Team
Austin Enos-C, Junior, SE Polk
Mason Porepp-P/INF, Senior, SE Polk
Hunter Brown-P, Junior, SE Polk
Ben Everhart-P, Junior, Waukee
Aiden McGee-P/OF, Junior, Waukee
Alex Walsh-C, Senior, Waukee
Caleb Corbin-SS, Junior, Valley
Oliver Parizek-2B, Junior, Valley
Nick Buttolph-1B, Senior, Valley
Bennett Hageman-P/INF, Senior, Marshalltown
Nick Rebik-C/OF, Freshman, Marshalltown
Ben Pederson-1B, Junior, Mason City
Connor Dalen-OF, Junior, Mason City
Connor Wiemann-2B/P, Senior, Mason City
Dylan Zimmerman-P, Junior, Fort Dodge
Nick Bice-OF, Senior, Fort Dodge
Honorable Mention
Fort Dodge- Easton Cone, Nelson Cone, Brycen Bell
Marshalltown-Kabba Pins, Tyne Weeden
Mason City- Cooper Wiemann, Ethen Roberts
SE Polk- Bennett Wadstrom, Jalen Aguiniga, Carter Hope
Waukee- Cooper Crouse, Collin Evers, Anthony Watts
Valley- Alex Ling, Alex Whitcomb, Carsen Shelton
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
