Mellman named to IHSBCA All-Star Team as Mason City receives postseason honors

For all but one area team, the 2020 baseball season has come to an end.

With the end of the year comes recognition for the state's best players. On Wednesday, the Mason City baseball team got word that several of its players had been recognized for their efforts on the diamond this summer.

Senior Avery Mellman and sophomore Carter Thomas were both named to the North Central Class 4A All-District Second Team. Mellman was named to the team as a utility player, while Thomas made the team as an outfielder.

The Mohawks also had seven players selected to the CIML All-Conference Team. Mellman, Thomas, junior Alex Gold, and senior Bradley Vaith were named to the All-Conference First team, while Ben Pederson, Connor Dalen and Connor Wiemann were all named Second Team All-Conference.

Mellman was also selected as a member of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Large School West Senior All-Star team. Usually, an All-Star series is held between the Large School West and East, and Small School West and East teams, but due to COVID-19, the series will not played.

Complete rosters will be announced soon.

Below are the complete lists of the All-District and All-Conference teams. Local players are in bold.