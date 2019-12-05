NIACC volleyball standout Kennedy Meister made history on Thursday.
Meister, a 5-foot-9 inch sophomore from Janesville, became NIACC's first first-team all-American in the sport of volleyball. The outside hitter was selected to the NJCAA Division II first-team all-American team. Meister is the second volleyball all-American in school history.
"Kennedy has worked so hard for this recognition, and we are so proud of her as well as the team," NIACC coach Chris Brandt said. "We know she couldn't be where she is today without a strong team effort.
"Kennedy has a solid volleyball platform, but like all high-level athletes, she has a drive to compete and get better. She had to get bigger, faster and stronger for this season as well as work on her sport performance skills and leadership."
In 1995, NIACC's Mindy Hunt became the school's first-ever All-American selection as she was a NJCAA second-team selection.
Meister was instrumental in guiding the Lady Trojans to an overall record of 31-10 and a berth in the NJCAA Region XI-B title match. The Lady Trojans placed second in the ICCAC in the regular season and hosted the NJCAA Region XI-B tournament.
Meister led NIACC with 581 kills in the 2019 season, which is tied for first with Hannah Wagner (2018) on the school's all-time single-season list. Meister also accumulated 573 digs (tied for fourth on the school's single-season list), 66 ace serves and 55 blocks.
You have free articles remaining.
Meister was selected as the ICCAC offensive player of the week for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6.
She is the school's all-time leader in kills with 989 and first in career digs with 1,146.
Roberson earns player of week honor
For the second time in his career, NIACC's Deundra Roberson has been selected as the ICCAC men's basketball player of the week.
Roberson was the ICCAC Division II selection for the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1. The 6-foot-0 guard from Columbia Heights, Minnesota, was also selected as the league's player of the week for the week of Jan. 21-27, 2019.
Roberson scored 29 points with eight rebounds and three assists in the Trojans' 115-103 victory over Central CC-Columbus on Sunday.
Roberson averages 25.9 points per game, which leads the ICCAC and ranks seventh in NJCAA Division II.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.