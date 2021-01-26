Meaningful rivalries featured at Top of Iowa wrestling tournament

Hulshizer took a 1-0 lead after two periods of the championship match. But the third period is where Kelly went to work, scoring all five of his points in a 5-2 decision.

“Things that are going to make you better are the harder matches,” Kelly said. “The ones that end in the first period, they don’t help you out to get better conditioning. It’s just a little confidence booster seeing that my stuff works and that I can survive all six minutes.”

Even though Hulshizer lost in a close match, he was still encouraged from the results and said he wrestled better the second time around.

Kelly, a returning state medalist, knows the caliber of wrestler it takes to get to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. Even though Hulshizer hasn’t been to Des Moines in his career, Kelly wouldn’t be surprised to see him there.

“He’s a good athlete and I can see him definitely making it down to state,” Kelly said. “He goes all six minutes and it’s not like he lets up by any means. He has the stuff that works.”

And who knows? Maybe the two will meet up again at the Well.

“Anything’s possible,” Kelly added.

