Meaningful rivalries featured at Top of Iowa wrestling tournament

The Top of Iowa wrestling tournament on Saturday at Osage featured plenty of talent.
The 16-team conference had 20 ranked wrestlers, three ranked teams and many returning state qualifiers from a season ago competing at the tournament.
On top of that, eight of the 14 championship matches featured two ranked wrestlers battling head-to-head for the conference title.
Because of this, Saturday’s championship round was a treat to watch for wrestling fans alike.
At 182 pounds, the potential of a matchup between Osage senior Spencer Mooberry and Lake Mills senior Elijah Wagner had many excited. A match between Mooberry, a returning state runner-up ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, and Wagner, the No. 2-ranked wrestler in 1A and returning state medalist, surely wouldn’t disappoint.
And as the day went on, and the bracket started shaping up, Mooberry was eager for the opportunity.
“We were supposed to wrestle two times before this and they both got canceled, so I was excited for this one today,” Mooberry said. “He’s a great competitor. It’s always fun putting it on the line against someone like that.”
From the opening whistle, it was tightly contested, as the two were evenly matched. Both were careful not to make mistakes, but Mooberry was able to score the first and only points with a takedown to earn a 2-0 decision over Wagner.
For Mooberry, the title was his third consecutive at the Top of Iowa wrestling tournament. But he wasn’t satisfied with his performance, even though he admitted Wagner is a great opponent.
“I’ve just got to be able to open up a little bit more, score a few more points. I wish him the best of luck at the state tournament,” Mooberry said. “I mean it’s awesome to get a win. This is my third conference title and I’m appreciative for that. But I like scoring more points and being a bit more dominant.”
Luckily for both wrestlers, Saturday’s tournament is the last time they’ll meet on the mat. That can’t be said at the 220 pound weight division.
West Hancock senior Cole Kelly, ranked No. 7, and St. Ansgar senior Sage Hulshizer, ranked No. 8, had unfinished business at Saturday’s meet.
The pair had wrestled earlier in the year, when Kelly scored a win in a decision over Hulshizer. But Hulshizer didn’t wrestle for much of his junior season due to injury, and had been slowly gaining his confidence back during the early part of his senior campaign.
Outside of the in-season past, there was a bit of family history hanging in the balance.
“My dad and his uncle used to wrestle when they were in high school too,” Hulshizer said. “I have a lot of respect for him. He’s a good guy.”
Hulshizer took a 1-0 lead after two periods of the championship match. But the third period is where Kelly went to work, scoring all five of his points in a 5-2 decision.
“Things that are going to make you better are the harder matches,” Kelly said. “The ones that end in the first period, they don’t help you out to get better conditioning. It’s just a little confidence booster seeing that my stuff works and that I can survive all six minutes.”
Even though Hulshizer lost in a close match, he was still encouraged from the results and said he wrestled better the second time around.
Kelly, a returning state medalist, knows the caliber of wrestler it takes to get to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. Even though Hulshizer hasn’t been to Des Moines in his career, Kelly wouldn’t be surprised to see him there.
“He’s a good athlete and I can see him definitely making it down to state,” Kelly said. “He goes all six minutes and it’s not like he lets up by any means. He has the stuff that works.”
And who knows? Maybe the two will meet up again at the Well.
“Anything’s possible,” Kelly added.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.