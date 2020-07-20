You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
McHenry, Uhlenhopp highlight North Central All-Conference baseball teams
0 comments
alert

McHenry, Uhlenhopp highlight North Central All-Conference baseball teams

{{featured_button_text}}
BBall Clear Lake vs. Hampton 8

Drew Uhlenhopp was selected as first team All-Conference in the North Central Conference.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

The North Central Conference released its All-Conference baseball teams on Sunday, naming two area players to the first team: Clear Lake senior Erik McHenry and Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) senior Drew Uhlenhopp.

BBall Charles City vs. Clear Lake 3

Erik McHenry was selected as a first-teamer on the North Central All-Conference baseball team.

McHenry was selected as an infielder. He held a .347 batting average this season and had a .903 fielding percentage. The senior had four doubles and a home run and was a leader on a Clear Lake baseball team that went 9-8.

Uhlenhopp was also selected as an infielder. The senior Bulldog finished with a .386 batting average, hitting six doubles and five RBIs. Uhlenhopp also led HDC in innings pitched.

Algona had three players selected on the second team and one more on the third team. Junior Cameron Rindone, junior Wyatt Streit and sophomore Tyler Manske were selected as second-teamers. Junior Aaron Weringa was the lone Algona player on the third-team.

Junior Eric Ritter, junior Andrew Formanek and junior PJ Feuerbach were selected on the second team for Clear Lake. Senior Connor O'Tool and junior Austin Warnke third-teamers for the Lions.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL junior Mario De La Cruz was selected on the second team. Junior Benji Sauke also was honored as a third-teamer.

Full North Central All-Conference teams are below. Players in bold are local players. Players with * denotes unanimous selections.

North Central Conference first team

P - *Sr. Jacob Thurm, Humboldt

P - *Jr. Tyler Olson, Webster City

P - Jr. Cael Kolacia, St. Edmond

P - *So. Devon Stoakes, Webster City

C - Sr. Erik McHenry, Clear Lake

IF - Sr. Drew Uhlenhopp, Hampton-Dumont/CAL

IF - Jr. Reed Abbas, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

IF - Fr. Ty McKinney, Webster City   Fr

OF - *Jr. Sean Carver, Webster City

OF - Sr. Tyler Stein, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

OF - Fr. Connor Hansen, Webster City

U/DH - Jr. Chase Rattenborg, Webster City

U/DH - Jr. Cade Witzke, Humboldt

North Central Conference second team

P - Jr. Cameron Rindone, Algona

P - Jr. Eric Ritter, Clear Lake

P - Jr. Peyton Scott, St. Edmond

C - Jr. Wyatt Streit, Algona

IF - Jr. Mario De La Cruz, Hampton-Dumont/CAL

IF - Jr. Andrew Formanek, Clear Lake

IF - So. Beau Klaver, Webster City

IF - So. Caden Matson, Humboldt

OF - Jr. PJ Feuerbach, Clear Lake

OF - Fr. Nevan Foss, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

OF - Fr. CJ Hisler, Webster City

U/DH - Jr. Dylan Madden, Iowa Falls-Alden

U/DH - So. Tyler Manske, Algona

North Central Conference third team

Sr. - Caleb Kruger, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Sr. - Connor O’Tool, Clear Lake

Jr. - Colby Clarken, Humboldt

Jr. - Trey Lyons, Webster City

Jr. - Sam Off, Iowa Falls-Alden

Jr. - Benji Sauke, Hampton-Dumont/CAL

Jr. - Austin Warnke, Clear Lake

Jr. - Aaron Weringa, Algona

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Newman Catholic vs St. Ansgar baseball, 07-03-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News