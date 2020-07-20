McHenry, Uhlenhopp highlight North Central All-Conference baseball teams

The North Central Conference released its All-Conference baseball teams on Sunday, naming two area players to the first team: Clear Lake senior Erik McHenry and Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) senior Drew Uhlenhopp.
McHenry was selected as an infielder. He held a .347 batting average this season and had a .903 fielding percentage. The senior had four doubles and a home run and was a leader on a Clear Lake baseball team that went 9-8.
Uhlenhopp was also selected as an infielder. The senior Bulldog finished with a .386 batting average, hitting six doubles and five RBIs. Uhlenhopp also led HDC in innings pitched.
Algona had three players selected on the second team and one more on the third team. Junior Cameron Rindone, junior Wyatt Streit and sophomore Tyler Manske were selected as second-teamers. Junior Aaron Weringa was the lone Algona player on the third-team.
Junior Eric Ritter, junior Andrew Formanek and junior PJ Feuerbach were selected on the second team for Clear Lake. Senior Connor O'Tool and junior Austin Warnke third-teamers for the Lions.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL junior Mario De La Cruz was selected on the second team. Junior Benji Sauke also was honored as a third-teamer.
Full North Central All-Conference teams are below. Players in bold are local players. Players with * denotes unanimous selections.
North Central Conference first team
P - *Sr. Jacob Thurm, Humboldt
P - *Jr. Tyler Olson, Webster City
P - Jr. Cael Kolacia, St. Edmond
P - *So. Devon Stoakes, Webster City
C - Sr. Erik McHenry, Clear Lake
IF - Sr. Drew Uhlenhopp, Hampton-Dumont/CAL
IF - Jr. Reed Abbas, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
IF - Fr. Ty McKinney, Webster City Fr
OF - *Jr. Sean Carver, Webster City
OF - Sr. Tyler Stein, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
OF - Fr. Connor Hansen, Webster City
U/DH - Jr. Chase Rattenborg, Webster City
U/DH - Jr. Cade Witzke, Humboldt
North Central Conference second team
P - Jr. Cameron Rindone, Algona
P - Jr. Eric Ritter, Clear Lake
P - Jr. Peyton Scott, St. Edmond
C - Jr. Wyatt Streit, Algona
IF - Jr. Mario De La Cruz, Hampton-Dumont/CAL
IF - Jr. Andrew Formanek, Clear Lake
IF - So. Beau Klaver, Webster City
IF - So. Caden Matson, Humboldt
OF - Jr. PJ Feuerbach, Clear Lake
OF - Fr. Nevan Foss, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
OF - Fr. CJ Hisler, Webster City
U/DH - Jr. Dylan Madden, Iowa Falls-Alden
U/DH - So. Tyler Manske, Algona
North Central Conference third team
Sr. - Caleb Kruger, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Sr. - Connor O’Tool, Clear Lake
Jr. - Colby Clarken, Humboldt
Jr. - Trey Lyons, Webster City
Jr. - Sam Off, Iowa Falls-Alden
Jr. - Benji Sauke, Hampton-Dumont/CAL
Jr. - Austin Warnke, Clear Lake
Jr. - Aaron Weringa, Algona
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
