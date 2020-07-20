McHenry, Uhlenhopp highlight North Central All-Conference baseball teams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Central Conference released its All-Conference baseball teams on Sunday, naming two area players to the first team: Clear Lake senior Erik McHenry and Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) senior Drew Uhlenhopp.

McHenry was selected as an infielder. He held a .347 batting average this season and had a .903 fielding percentage. The senior had four doubles and a home run and was a leader on a Clear Lake baseball team that went 9-8.

Uhlenhopp was also selected as an infielder. The senior Bulldog finished with a .386 batting average, hitting six doubles and five RBIs. Uhlenhopp also led HDC in innings pitched.

Algona had three players selected on the second team and one more on the third team. Junior Cameron Rindone, junior Wyatt Streit and sophomore Tyler Manske were selected as second-teamers. Junior Aaron Weringa was the lone Algona player on the third-team.

Junior Eric Ritter, junior Andrew Formanek and junior PJ Feuerbach were selected on the second team for Clear Lake. Senior Connor O'Tool and junior Austin Warnke third-teamers for the Lions.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL junior Mario De La Cruz was selected on the second team. Junior Benji Sauke also was honored as a third-teamer.