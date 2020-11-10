McCaffery 'embraces' Iowa's preseason ranking

McCaffery, entering his 11th year as Iowa’s head coach, said there’s no point in trying to play down expectations that are loftier than anything the Hawkeyes have faced in his lifetime.

“I just think it's foolish to kind of create any kind of guise that … we're not going to be as good,’’ he said. “I got this guy hurt, I got that guy hurt, there's not going to be any crowd, it's going it be a weird year, the game might get canceled at the last minute.

“You know what? We're going to show up and play, and we're going to be ready to play whoever shows up to play against us, and if the game gets canceled, then we'll prepare to play the next game. It's going to be a goofy year. It is. But we have a good basketball team. We have really good players. We have character on this team.’’

The Hawkeyes, of course, have a lot more than just character.

They have the reigning Big Ten player of the year in Luka Garza. The 6-foot-11 senior, who also won six different national player of the year awards, was named the preseason Big Ten player of the year earlier Monday.

They have another player who was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team, Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp.