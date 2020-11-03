Max Burt verbally commits to play baseball at Iowa

Max Burt is staying home.
On Tuesday afternoon, the All-State Newman Catholic catcher announced in a social media post that he is verbally committing to play baseball at the University of Iowa.
Burt, who was named a First Team Class 1A All-State selection and the Top of Iowa East Division Player of the Year by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association, finished this past season tied for the state lead with 43 RBI, and tied for fourth in the state with six home runs.
Burt is the third North Iowa standout to commit to Iowa, after Forest City’s Reese Moore and Burt’s teammate, Doug Taylor.
“It seems like such a family feel there,” Burt said of the Iowa baseball program. “Getting to stay home, and my family gets to come watch games and all that stuff. I have a couple buddies going there in Doug Taylor and Reese Moore. I’ve been on campus, and know what it’s like. It’s kind of nice knowing that you’re not too far from home, but you still get to play at the highest level for such a good coaching staff, with just a family feel.”
Burt said that his conversations with Iowa recruiting coordinator Marty Sutherland and head coach Rick Heller left him impressed with the way the Hawkeye coaching staff, especially Sutherland, seemed interested in his life outside of just baseball.
“It’s just the little things,” Burt said. “He always knows the score of my previous football game. He’s always asking about basketball and school, and all that stuff. It’s always a personal conversation, it’s not just about baseball and Iowa. He really gets to know me as a person.”
Burt said that the presence of Taylor and Moore helped convince him that joining the Hawkeyes was the right move. He has been longtime friends with both of them, and playing together at the next level made the decision a bit easier.
“I’ve been playing parks and rec soccer with Doug since I was little,” Burt said. “Me, Doug, and Reese have all been on the same travel team. We’ve been friends for such a long time, so it’s kind of nice knowing that you are going to go there and already have some immediate friends that you have been with and played with for so long."
Newman Catholic head coach Alex Bohl helped Burt with the recruitment process, which he said can be "difficult" for some high school players. Overall, he was very happy to see Burt commit to a place where his friends and family can easily come watch him play.
"I think baseball is the right decision for him go even though he is probably able to play college football, and would be able to play college basketball as well," Bohl said. "I'm proud of him, and I'm glad that he is making the decision to play at Iowa, because I have a lot of respect for the coaches at Iowa. They do a wonderful job with their program and do a wonderful job with development of their athletes."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
