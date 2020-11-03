Max Burt verbally commits to play baseball at Iowa

“It’s just the little things,” Burt said. “He always knows the score of my previous football game. He’s always asking about basketball and school, and all that stuff. It’s always a personal conversation, it’s not just about baseball and Iowa. He really gets to know me as a person.”

Burt said that the presence of Taylor and Moore helped convince him that joining the Hawkeyes was the right move. He has been longtime friends with both of them, and playing together at the next level made the decision a bit easier.

“I’ve been playing parks and rec soccer with Doug since I was little,” Burt said. “Me, Doug, and Reese have all been on the same travel team. We’ve been friends for such a long time, so it’s kind of nice knowing that you are going to go there and already have some immediate friends that you have been with and played with for so long."

Newman Catholic head coach Alex Bohl helped Burt with the recruitment process, which he said can be "difficult" for some high school players. Overall, he was very happy to see Burt commit to a place where his friends and family can easily come watch him play.

"I think baseball is the right decision for him go even though he is probably able to play college football, and would be able to play college basketball as well," Bohl said. "I'm proud of him, and I'm glad that he is making the decision to play at Iowa, because I have a lot of respect for the coaches at Iowa. They do a wonderful job with their program and do a wonderful job with development of their athletes."

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

