Mason City's Rosa Monarch excels in first year of diving

“She’s got a good tumbling and gymnastics background,” Hugo said. “We just had to transfer that skill to the board and throughout the course of the season with her practice here at the pool, and competitions. She likes talking with other coaches and divers to find out things, because I’m not really a diving coach. I know what a good dive looks like, but how to get it there? It’s a lot of trial and error.”

For Monarch, the decision to try out for the diving team came more out of boredom than anything else. With her gymnastics skills and nothing else to do during the fall sports season, she made the decision to give diving a try.

“I thought, I’ve done gymnastics, and I’m not doing anything for this season for sports," Monarch said. "I’m not good at not doing anything. I don’t really want to run, and I can’t swim, so I went with diving. I’m probably going to stick with it.”

And what a season it has been to take up a new sport. With COVID-19 restrictions in place this year, the Mohawks have performed in front of empty stands for much of the year.