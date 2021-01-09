Mason City's Rhodes fifth at 132 pounds in latest Predicament rankings

As the new year begins, the Iowa high school wrestling postseason is fast approaching. With the district tournament only a month away, the area's programs are doing their best to get some matches under their belt, and prepare themselves for the rigors of February.
On Thursday, The Predicament released its latest rankings, and several area wrestlers placed close to the top of the poll in their respective weight class.
Mason City's Jace Rhodes is currently fifth at 132 pounds in Class 3A, a ranking which came before his 8-2 win over Fort Dodge freshman Damarion Ross on Thursday night.
In Class 2A, the Osage boys are ranked No. 2 in the team standings, with sophomore Nicholas Fox still occupying the No. 1 spot at 145. In Class 1A, West Fork's Kale Petersen held onto the No. 1 spot at 106 pounds.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 3A
132 pounds
5. Jace Rhodes, Junior, Mason City
Class 2A
Team rankings
1. West Delaware
2. Osage
3. Crestwood
4. Davenport Assumption
5. Sgt. Bluff Luton
6. Centerville
7. Union
8. Indpendence
9. CLGLR
10. Webster City
Individual rankings
113
4. Tucker Stangel, Fr., Osage
7. Jack Showalter, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL
126
9. Kellen Moore, So., Forest City
132
3. Averee Abben, Sr., Osage
6. Brock Moore, Sr., Forest City
8. Sam Nelson, Sr., Clear Lake
145
1. Nicholas Fox, So., Osage
5. Roush Jaeger, Sr., Charles City
152
9. Carl Barkema, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL
170
6. Caden Collins, Sr., Charles City
182
2. Spencer Mooberry, Sr., Osage
195
3. Reese Moore, Jr., Forest City
285
6. Chase Crooks, Jr., Charles City
Class 1A
Team Rankings
1. Don Bosco
2. Lisbon
3. Logan Magnolia
4. West Sioux
5. Underwood
6. New London
7. Hull Western Christian
8. West Hancock
9. Woodbury Central
10. Lake Mills
Individual Rankings
106
1. Kale Petersen, So., West Fork
120
6. Kellen Smith, Fr., West Hancock
126
2. Clayton McDonough, Jr., Central Springs
132
9. Jack Ramaker, Sr., Lake Mills
138
7. Bryce McDonough, Jr., Central Springs
152
4. Lawson Losee, Jr., Riceville
160
3. Casey Hanson, Sr., Lake Mills
6. Drake Tiedemann, Jr., Northwood-Kensett
7. Bryer Subject, Sr., West Hancock
170
10. Justin Ausborn, Sr., West Hancock
182
2. Elijiah Wagner, Sr., Lake Mills
6. Drew Fox, Sr., Riceville
195
2. Matthew Francis, Jr., West Hancock
220
7. Cole Kelly, Sr., West Hancock
9. Mitchel Marr, Jr., Riceville
10. Sage Hulshizer, Sr., St. Ansgar
