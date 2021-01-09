 Skip to main content
Mason City's Rhodes fifth at 132 pounds in latest Predicament rankings
PREP WRESTLING RANKINGS

Mason City's Rhodes fifth at 132 pounds in latest Predicament rankings

  • Lisa Grouette

VIDEO: Mason City High School boys wrestling hosted Fort Dodge at Mohawk Gym on Thursday night.

As the new year begins, the  Iowa high school wrestling postseason is fast approaching. With the district tournament only a month away, the area's programs are doing their best to get some matches under their belt, and prepare themselves for the rigors of February. 

On Thursday, The Predicament released its latest rankings, and several area wrestlers placed close to the top of the poll in their respective weight class. 

Mason City's Jace Rhodes is currently fifth at 132 pounds in Class 3A, a ranking which came before his 8-2 win over Fort Dodge freshman Damarion Ross on Thursday night. 

In Class 2A, the Osage boys are ranked No. 2 in the team standings, with sophomore Nicholas Fox still occupying the No. 1 spot at 145. In Class 1A, West Fork's Kale Petersen held onto the No. 1 spot at 106 pounds. 

Area teams are in bold. 

Class 3A

132 pounds

5. Jace Rhodes, Junior, Mason City

WR Mason City vs. Valley 9

Mason City's Jace Rhodes competes against Valley's Nate Bierma last season during a dual meet at Mason City.

Class 2A

Team rankings

1. West Delaware

2. Osage

3. Crestwood

4. Davenport Assumption

5. Sgt. Bluff Luton

6. Centerville

7. Union

8. Indpendence

9. CLGLR

10. Webster City

Individual rankings

113

4. Tucker Stangel, Fr., Osage

7. Jack Showalter, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL

126

9. Kellen Moore, So., Forest City

132

3. Averee Abben, Sr., Osage

6. Brock Moore, Sr., Forest City

8. Sam Nelson, Sr., Clear Lake

145

1. Nicholas Fox, So., Osage

5. Roush Jaeger, Sr., Charles City

152

9. Carl Barkema, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL

170

6. Caden Collins, Sr., Charles City

182

2. Spencer Mooberry, Sr., Osage

195

3. Reese Moore, Jr., Forest City

285

6. Chase Crooks, Jr., Charles City

Class 1A

Team Rankings

1. Don Bosco

2. Lisbon

3. Logan Magnolia

4. West Sioux

5. Underwood

6. New London

7. Hull Western Christian

8. West Hancock

9. Woodbury Central

10. Lake Mills

Individual Rankings

106

1. Kale Petersen, So., West Fork

Denver Wrestling District

Lake Mills freshman Kinser Hanson competes against West Fork freshman Kale Petersen during the Class 1A district tournament in Denver on Feb. 16

120

6. Kellen Smith, Fr., West Hancock

126

Clayton McDonough pic

Central Springs junior Clayton McDonough wrestles Sumner-Fredericksburg's Davis VanSickle on Saturday at the Al DeLeon Invitational at West Hancock. 

2. Clayton McDonough, Jr., Central Springs

132

9. Jack Ramaker, Sr., Lake Mills

138

7. Bryce McDonough, Jr., Central Springs

152

4. Lawson Losee, Jr., Riceville

State-Riceville-Lawson Losee

Riceville's Lawson Losee in action on the opening day of the Class 1A Iowa State Wrestling Tournament last season in Des Moines.

160

3. Casey Hanson, Sr., Lake Mills

6. Drake Tiedemann, Jr., Northwood-Kensett

7. Bryer Subject, Sr., West Hancock

170

10. Justin Ausborn, Sr., West Hancock

182 

2. Elijiah Wagner, Sr., Lake Mills

6. Drew Fox, Sr., Riceville

195

2. Matthew Francis, Jr., West Hancock

220

7. Cole Kelly, Sr., West Hancock

9. Mitchel Marr, Jr., Riceville

10. Sage Hulshizer, Sr., St. Ansgar

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

