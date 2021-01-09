Mason City's Rhodes fifth at 132 pounds in latest Predicament rankings

VIDEO: Mason City High School boys wrestling hosted Fort Dodge at Mohawk Gym on Thursday night.

As the new year begins, the Iowa high school wrestling postseason is fast approaching. With the district tournament only a month away, the area's programs are doing their best to get some matches under their belt, and prepare themselves for the rigors of February.

On Thursday, The Predicament released its latest rankings, and several area wrestlers placed close to the top of the poll in their respective weight class.

Mason City's Jace Rhodes is currently fifth at 132 pounds in Class 3A, a ranking which came before his 8-2 win over Fort Dodge freshman Damarion Ross on Thursday night.

In Class 2A, the Osage boys are ranked No. 2 in the team standings, with sophomore Nicholas Fox still occupying the No. 1 spot at 145. In Class 1A, West Fork's Kale Petersen held onto the No. 1 spot at 106 pounds.

Area teams are in bold.

Class 3A

132 pounds

5. Jace Rhodes, Junior, Mason City

Class 2A

Team rankings

1. West Delaware

2. Osage