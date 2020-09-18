Mason City's QB duo hopes to keep defenses off-balance

There is an old adage in football that says “If you have two quarterbacks, you have none.”
Mason City head coach John Lee is out to prove that wrong.
This season, Lee and the Mohawks are bucking that old-school football wisdom, by using two players under center, each of whom brings a unique skill to the position.
In the Mohawks’ opening game against Marshalltown on Aug. 28, sophomore Kale Hobart went 7-for-11 passing, with 119 yards through the air, while senior Conner Dalen ran for 78 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Each of them will be getting significant playing time at quarterback this season, with the plan to use a combination of Hobart’s arm and Dalen’s legs to keep opposing defenses off-balance.
“You have to prepare for both,” Lee said. “They both bring two different styles of offense, and both had strengths in our passing and running games. Connor is a very strong runner, and a good passer, but he never even threw the ball against Marshalltown. It's not going to be a hard scout . If you see Connor back there, expect the read, expect iso players and powers. Kale will be throwing the ball a little bit more.”
For Hobart, the chance to start his first game at the varsity level was a fun experience, but one that he admits he went into with some nerves.
“It was a little intimidating, but I like the challenge, and I like playing football,” Hobart said. “I’m just getting used to a lot of the guys, I haven’t played with them much. It’s about getting used to the speed of the game, compared to freshman year.”
A two-quarterback rotation is an unusual situation, to be sure, but it is one that Lee thinks fits this particular team very well. He admits that he has never done something like this before, but after the team’s dominant opening-game win three weeks ago, he sees no reason to change.
“We have two guys that can very much carry this team down the field,” Lee said. “They both bring two completely different aspects to the game. That does put a pressure on defense, because defensively, they need to know what to call and when, and our tendencies for both quarterbacks. Hopefully, it puts a little stress on them.”
Both of the Mohawks’ quarterbacks seem perfectly content with the system. Dalen, who on Friday will be playing his first home game since 2018 after sitting out last season due to injury, said that there is no jealousy or bad feelings between the two, only a mutual understanding that their complimentary skills put the team in a better position to win.
“There is no bad blood there,” Dalen said. “We both go in and out, and neither of us have an issue with that. He goes in and does what he is good at, and I go in and do what I’m good at. I know I’m a good runner, and he can throw the ball really well.”
The pair will lead the team on Friday night, in the team’s first home game in 329 days. The team was scheduled to play home games each of the past two weeks, but after members of the varsity coaching staff were exposed to COVID-19, the Sept. 4 game against Fort Dodge, and the Sept. 11 game against Gilbert were cancelled.
Now, after two weeks, the team is back and preparing for a busy Friday night. Not only is the game against Boone the home opener, it is also homecoming, and senior night. In this season where no game is guaranteed, the Mohawks wanted the chance to honor their seniors the very first chance they got.
“It’ll be a busy night,” Lee said. “But hopefully our kids can all focus on the priority, and that is playing a good game, and showing these home fans what these guys have done the last five or six weeks.”
One exciting thing for the Mohawks is that they haven’t gotten the chance yet to unveil their complete offense. In the game against the Bobcats, the Mohawks only used a very limited part of their game-plan, and have plenty more plays to unveil over the next few games.
“We didn’t really expand,” Lee said. “We didn’t show a whole lot against Marshalltown, and we’ll continue unfolding the offense as the weeks come along. It is a basis of our offense that got us through Marshalltown. That is where we’ll start on Friday.”
The Mohawks will play Boone on Friday at 7 p.m., at Mohawk Stadium.
Score Prediction: Mason City 35, Boone 13
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
