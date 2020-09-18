Mason City's QB duo hopes to keep defenses off-balance

“It was a little intimidating, but I like the challenge, and I like playing football,” Hobart said. “I’m just getting used to a lot of the guys, I haven’t played with them much. It’s about getting used to the speed of the game, compared to freshman year.”

A two-quarterback rotation is an unusual situation, to be sure, but it is one that Lee thinks fits this particular team very well. He admits that he has never done something like this before, but after the team’s dominant opening-game win three weeks ago, he sees no reason to change.

“We have two guys that can very much carry this team down the field,” Lee said. “They both bring two completely different aspects to the game. That does put a pressure on defense, because defensively, they need to know what to call and when, and our tendencies for both quarterbacks. Hopefully, it puts a little stress on them.”

Both of the Mohawks’ quarterbacks seem perfectly content with the system. Dalen, who on Friday will be playing his first home game since 2018 after sitting out last season due to injury, said that there is no jealousy or bad feelings between the two, only a mutual understanding that their complimentary skills put the team in a better position to win.