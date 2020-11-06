 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City's Monarch qualifies for state, Barkema named to All-Conference team
0 comments
alert

Mason City's Monarch qualifies for state, Barkema named to All-Conference team

{{featured_button_text}}

For the first time since 2009, a Mason City swimmer will be competing at the state meet. 

Rosa Monarch, a sophomore competing in her first season of diving, qualified for next Friday's state meet by placing second overall in the Fort Dodge diving region with an overall score of 379.25. 

Mohwks swim - Rosa Monarch - vs. Dowling - 2020

Mason City Mohawks diver Rosa Monarch was the diving champ with 190.55 points in a meet against Dowling Catholic in Mason City in early September. 

The winner of each of Iowa's seven diving regions, along with the next 25 highest scores, qualify for state. With her score, Monarch will dive at the state meet on Nov. 13 at the Marshalltown YMCA. 

Barkema named to CIML Second Team

Despite a tough season in the results column for Mason City volleyball, a few Mohawk volleyball players walked away with some recognition. 

Senior Tiegen Barkema was named to the CIML All-Conference Second Team on Friday, after leading the Mohawks with 99 kills this season, along with 109 digs, the third most on the squad. 

VBall MC 3

Mason City senior Tiegan Barkema bumps the ball over the net against Fort Dodge in Mason City on Oct. 7. 

Barkema was the lone Mohawk volleyball player to be named to the All-Conference team, though five players – Emma Hollander, Shaye Theobald, Breanna Lowe, Jada Williams, and Kylie Trappe – were named as honorable mentions.

Mason City VBall Triangular 6

Mason City senior Emma Hollander makes a block at the net against Charles City during a triangular meet at Mason City in Sept. 11. 
VBall Mason City vs. Waukee 1

Mason City junior Breanna Lowe sets the ball against Waukee on Aug. 26 in Mason City.
Mason City VBall Triangular 12

Mason City's Jada Williams (10) and Tiegan Barkema (16) jump for a block on Sept. 10. in the Mohawks' home triangular against Clear Lake and Charles City. 

Mason City finished the 2020 season with a 4-21 overall record. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News