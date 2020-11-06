Mason City's Monarch qualifies for state, Barkema named to All-Conference team

For the first time since 2009, a Mason City swimmer will be competing at the state meet.

Rosa Monarch, a sophomore competing in her first season of diving, qualified for next Friday's state meet by placing second overall in the Fort Dodge diving region with an overall score of 379.25.

The winner of each of Iowa's seven diving regions, along with the next 25 highest scores, qualify for state. With her score, Monarch will dive at the state meet on Nov. 13 at the Marshalltown YMCA.

Barkema named to CIML Second Team

Despite a tough season in the results column for Mason City volleyball, a few Mohawk volleyball players walked away with some recognition.

Senior Tiegen Barkema was named to the CIML All-Conference Second Team on Friday, after leading the Mohawks with 99 kills this season, along with 109 digs, the third most on the squad.

Barkema was the lone Mohawk volleyball player to be named to the All-Conference team, though five players – Emma Hollander, Shaye Theobald, Breanna Lowe, Jada Williams, and Kylie Trappe – were named as honorable mentions.

Mason City finished the 2020 season with a 4-21 overall record.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

