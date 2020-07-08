Mason City's Jake Peter released by Los Angeles Dodgers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Mason City ballplayer Jake Peter has been released by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Peter graduated from Mason City High School in 2011, and played college baseball at Creighton University. He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the seventh round of the 2014 MLB Draft, and was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018.

Peter breezed through the lower levels of the minor leagues, and was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox in 2016. After getting traded to the Dodgers, he spent two seasons at Triple-A Oklahoma City. In his first season, he hit .243 with seven home runs, 34 RBI, and a .312 on-base percentage.

In 2019, Peter's batting average fell to .199, although he improved his walk total from 29 to 56. He again finished with seven home runs, and saw his on-base percentage rise to .343.

Peter was not one of the players selected to the Dodgers' 60-man 2020 player pool. He and 25 other players have been released by the Dodgers in the past week.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.