Mason City's Ben Pederson commits to University of Sioux Falls

“With a lot of the colleges, that obviously raised a bunch of questions, so it was kind of important that I make it through this year,” Pederson said. “I knew I would make it through, and that I’d be fine. I feel great, and it was definitely important that I get all my football in this year.”

The Mohawk senior had visits with several high-level programs, and received a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Northern Iowa. But in the end, what he saw on both the academic and athletic side of his official visit, convinced Pederson that USF was the right choice.

“You’re going to get a good education there, and that is important to me, because football is not going to be here forever,” Pederson said. “They also pitched that they are going to work really hard, and they’re going to win football games. That definitely is very appealing also. I’m excited to get to work there, and go play some football.”

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

