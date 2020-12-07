Mason City's Ben Pederson commits to University of Sioux Falls

After a long wait, Mason City offensive lineman Ben Pederson finally decided on the pathway for his football future.
Earlier this week, Pederson announced on social media that he was committing to play football next season at the University of Sioux Falls.
USF is a Division II program in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).
The program did not play this season after the NSIC canceled fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Cougars finished the 2019 season with an 8-4 overall record and went 4-3 in conference, tied for third place in the NSIC South Division.
“I had an official visit there this weekend, and from the start of it, I was really confident in the people,” Pederson said. “I enjoyed my time, and I felt like I could see myself there. It’s just a really great place that I see myself doing great things in.”
Pederson, an offensive line standout who was named to the Globe Gazette’s 2020 All-Area Team, bounced back from a knee injury that kept him on the sideline for the entirety of his junior season.
For him, going out and having a full senior year was extremely important. He wanted to prove to colleges that he was healthy and ready to perform at a high level.
“With a lot of the colleges, that obviously raised a bunch of questions, so it was kind of important that I make it through this year,” Pederson said. “I knew I would make it through, and that I’d be fine. I feel great, and it was definitely important that I get all my football in this year.”
The Mohawk senior had visits with several high-level programs, and received a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Northern Iowa. But in the end, what he saw on both the academic and athletic side of his official visit, convinced Pederson that USF was the right choice.
“You’re going to get a good education there, and that is important to me, because football is not going to be here forever,” Pederson said. “They also pitched that they are going to work really hard, and they’re going to win football games. That definitely is very appealing also. I’m excited to get to work there, and go play some football.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
