Mason City's Alex Gold commits to Iowa Central

Mason City left-handed pitcher Alex Gold took the next step in continuing his baseball career earlier this week, as he signed his National Letter of Intent to join Iowa Central Community College.

Gold was one of the team's most dominant pitchers this past season, finishing with a 4-1 record, a 1.37 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, a .182 opponent batting average, and a team-high 50 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched.

At the plate, Gold hit .346, with a .407 on-base percentage, and a .642 slugging percentage, with four home runs and 20 RBI.

"I feel like Iowa Central is an outstanding fit for Alex," Mason City head coach Troy Rood said. "Their program is very good at player development and using technology to help kids improve. Alex loves to train and excels in environments that have a strong training culture. He will embrace it."

Gold joins an Iowa Central squad that was 7-1-1 this past season before its season was canceled due to COVID-19. In 2019, the team finished 33-20 and placed second in the ICCAC standings behind Des Moines Area CC.

"I think Iowa Central is getting a potential two-way left-handed impact guy," Rood said. "It's tough to find those guys and I think Alex is one of them."

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.