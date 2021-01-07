Mason City wrestling falls to Fort Dodge

The Mason City wrestling team wound up on the losing end of a blowout on Thursday night against Fort Dodge, as the Dodgers dominated the Mohawks, 68-9.

Though they lost in decisive fashion, there were still a couple of bright spots for Mason City toward the end of the match. After Drake Ayala, the state's No. 1 Class 3A wrestler at 126 pounds, pinned Mason City senior Gabe Rolon, the Mohawks found themselves in a 47-0 hole.

But Jace Rhodes finally got the Mohawks on the board with an 8-2 win over Fort Dodge freshman Damarion Ross at 132 pounds. In the next match, 138 pound Mohawk junior Cooper Wiemann beat Bo Cowell by fall at 1:13.

The pair of victories were the only wins on the night for Mason City.

With Fort Dodge ranked No. 4 in the state, Mason City head coach Dusty Rhodes knew that Thursday's match was going to be tough, and was pleased that his team showed some growth against a top opponent.

Eight Dodger wrestlers that competed in the match are ranked in the state's top 10 in their respective weight classes in 3A.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}