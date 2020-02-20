Mason City wrestlers all win first round matches at state tournament

On the first day of the Iowa High School Wrestling Tournament, the three participating Mason City wrestlers all saw first round success. The day began at 9 a.m., with the Class 3A schools wrestling first.

Class 3A

Sophomore Jace Rhodes got things started for the Mohawks, with a 14-2 major decision over Ethan Mahoney of Dowling Catholic. With the win, Rhodes advanced to the 113-pound quarterfinals, where he will face Indianola sophomore Ryder Downey on Friday morning.

Senior Cullan Schriever kept his record perfect with a 15-0 technical fall victory over Muscatine sophomore Mason Crabtree. Schriever will wrestle in the 126-pound quarterfinals on Friday morning, against senior Jackson Barth of Cedar Falls.

Colby Schriever took down Cedar Falls Prairie senior Johnny Washburn in his first round match, winning by a 4-2 decision to advance to the 145-pound quarterfinals. Schriever will wrestle against Fort Dodge senior Brandon Mills on Friday morning.

Keep up with Thursday's state wrestling action at globegazette.com. This story will be updated throughout the day with results from Class 2A and 3A area wrestlers.

