Mason City volleyball coach Curt Klaahsen may have summed up the Mohawks Tuesday evening best when he said “We may have lost the match, but the night was a win.”
The Mohawks, who have been trying to build their record back to the .500 mark, put up a game effort in a 3-1 loss against Class 5A Southeast Polk, but there was much more to the evening than a volleyball match.
Klaahsen and Tom Kirby, Klaahsen’s assistant basketball coach, have long been proponents of the Coaches vs. Cancer program, and Tuesday’s match was another in the line of Mason City High School fundraisers over the years.
“I am very thankful for the Coaches vs. Cancer committee and the volleyball boosters,” Klaahsen said. “The goal is that someday, we won’t have to do this anymore.”
Despite the loss in the match, the Mohawks could also hold up their heads about the improvement in their game from the start of the season.
Set scores were 18-25, 25-19, 25-18 and 25-22 in favor of the Rams.
“We are moving in the right direction,” Klaahsen said. “We need to continue to mix it up and get everyone involved.”
While most Mohawks opponents know of Grace Tobin, Mason City’s top outside hitter, the Mohawks were able to remain competitive all night because of the play of junior hitters Emma Hollander and Tiegan Barkema.
While Tobin had another strong outing, Barkema had some solid moments, particularly in the second set where she recorded three kills in a six-point stretch.
Hollander had a similar run late in the second set, but ultimately the Mohawks ran out of steam against an athletic Southeast Polk squad.
Mason City (7-10) returns to the court on Tuesday when it faces a difficult road trip to Waukee.
