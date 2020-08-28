Mason City volleyball looking to make program history with winning season

It has been several decades since the Mason City volleyball team finished a season with a winning record. Sometime soon, head coach Curt Klaahsen wants to change that.
The 2020 Mohawks come into the brand new season with some unanswered questions, but high hopes. Last week, the masked squad went through its socially-distanced workouts at the Mason City gym, doing its best to make sure it can keep COVID-19 from affecting its season, while also getting ready for the tough CIML competition the team will face.
Last year, the Mohawks finished 10-22 in Klaahsen’s second year as head coach, an improvement over their 7-22 record in 2018, and a big leap from its 2-25-1 mark in 2017.
The goal this year is simple. Win more.
“Win more than 10 is the simple term,” Klaahsen said. “We want to get to a winning season, at least .500 or better. That hasn’t been done here in a long time going back and looking at the records. We’ve got a lot of good experience coming back.”
This year, the team lost five seniors to graduation, including its top scorer in Grace Tobin, and its ace setter in Cassie Sievers.
The top priority for the team as it heads into this year is finding the right people to fill those spots. Right now, it seems that the setter position has been taken by junior Breanna Lowe, who was voted a team captain.
“Being able to get a consistent setter in for us is what is going to be our biggest setback, if anything,” senior Emma Hollander said. “(Lowe) has stepped up this year, and she has done really well for the past two weeks. We’re doing really well with it.”
Hollander is another player that Klaahsen is counting on to take over as one of the Mohawks’ leaders, along with fellow upperclassmen Shaye Theoblad and Tiegan Barkema. Hollander and Barkema were the team’s second- and third-leading scorers in 2019, so the team shouldn’t have to search too hard to find the main source of its kills.
The main thing that the team needs to improve on, according to Klaahsen, is letting things go and not allowing one mistake to turn into a series of blunders.
“We need to pull together and pull for each other and make sure that one error or one issue doesn’t lead to two three or four issues,” Klaahsen said. “There is better times ahead. We’re thinking about the long term and the process of how we do things.”
Through these first two weeks of practice, the senior class has done all it can to bring the team together. Usually the squad will get to know each other during the summer through workouts and scrimmages, but due to COVID-19, there was none of that this year. Still, Klaahsen is happy with how his team has handled the challenge.
Despite the distance, they are growing close.
“The togetherness part has been really good,” Klaahsen said. “We don’t have kids that complain, we have kids that work hard. I think they all get along well. It’s been harder to do team-focused things this year, because groups are in pods. Sports are about touching, and feeling like you are a team. It’s just a little bit harder to do that this year.”
The team comes into an already weird season, one that will be full of social distancing, no close team hugs, and face coverings becoming ubiquitous in CIML competition. But as with everything else in 2020, there is no guarantee that what is here today will be here tomorrow.
“They understand the why of what we’re doing,” Klaahsen said. “That doesn’t mean there are any guarantees, because something could come up during the season. We’re still taking it as, we want this to be a great experience. We want them to learn and grow in volleyball, but we also want them to have fun and understand that this could be taken from us at any time, so we make sure to cherish the moments that we have.”
The Mohawks opened the season at home on Tuesday against Waukee.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
