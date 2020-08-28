Mason City volleyball looking to make program history with winning season

Through these first two weeks of practice, the senior class has done all it can to bring the team together. Usually the squad will get to know each other during the summer through workouts and scrimmages, but due to COVID-19, there was none of that this year. Still, Klaahsen is happy with how his team has handled the challenge.

Despite the distance, they are growing close.

“The togetherness part has been really good,” Klaahsen said. “We don’t have kids that complain, we have kids that work hard. I think they all get along well. It’s been harder to do team-focused things this year, because groups are in pods. Sports are about touching, and feeling like you are a team. It’s just a little bit harder to do that this year.”

The team comes into an already weird season, one that will be full of social distancing, no close team hugs, and face coverings becoming ubiquitous in CIML competition. But as with everything else in 2020, there is no guarantee that what is here today will be here tomorrow.