The Mason City High School volleyball team was competitive and fought to the end, but could muster only one match win Saturday in the Waverly-Shell Rock tournament.
The Mohawks pushed teams to the end in all but one match and finished 1-5 during a long day of volleyball where they played 12 games throughout the day.
Mason City dropped the first three matches, opening with Union and losing 21-19 and 21-14, before falling to Mount Vernon 21-12 and 21-14 and Denver 21-12 and 21-18.
The Mohawks then won their first and only match against Crestwood, winning 25-22 and 25-17, before falling to Mount Vernon 25-17 and 25-14.
"We started off well, struggled in the middle, and played our best at the end despite players wanting to get back for the Homecoming dance," said head coach Curt Klaahsen. "Very proud of our effort to the end against top quality competition."
Senior Grace Tobin led the Mohawks with 35 kills, while juniors Emma Hollander and Tiegan Barkema finished with 17 and 10 respectively.
Senior Cassie Sievers led Mason City with 56 assists, and senior Emily Wittnebel had 36 digs.
From the service line Hollander was 37-for 30 with four aces, and Sievers was 31-for-33 with two aces.
Mason city will be at home on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. match against Marshalltown. Seniors Brooke Anderson, Bailey Gunderson, Mathilda Lee, Cassie Sievers, Grace Tobin, Emily Wittnebel and Sunanda Van Dick will be honored.
'Drive 4 UR Community' fundraiser
The Mason City High School volleyball team will host a "Drive 4 UR Community" fundraiser from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Mason City High School gymnasium lobby and parking lot.
During the fundraising event, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 (up to $6,000) for each person who takes 7-10 minutes to test drive a car toward the MCHS Coaches vs. Cancer Initiative.
The fundraiser will be a part of the volleyball team's effort to raise money for the American Cancer Society initiative and takes place during the Mohawks' last home game.
The Mason City High School volleyball team also held a fundraiser on Sept. 25. It was another in the line of MCHS fundraisers over the years.
“I am very thankful for the Coaches vs. Cancer committee and the volleyball boosters,” MCHS volleyball coach Curt Klaahsen said after the event. “The goal is that someday, we won’t have to do this anymore.”
Other Mason City High School athletic teams – as well as numerous other North Iowa high schools – have contributed to the Coaches vs. Cancer Initiative throughout the years.
Mason City High School finished second in the state last year with the amount raised for the initiative. The school also was chosen as the 2018 School of Hope Award winner for the Eastern Division of the American Cancer Society.
