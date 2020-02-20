Mason City trio looking for redemption at state wrestling meet

In the end, it all came down to the usual suspects for the Mason City wrestling team.
At last Saturday’s district meet at Fort Dodge, the Mohawks qualified three wrestlers for the state tournament, all of them returners. Seniors Cullan and Colby Schriever will both make the trip, at 126 and 145 pounds, respectively, while Jace Rhodes will wrestle at 113 pounds.
Cullan and Colby are two of the most decorated wrestlers in program history, and both will attempt to win state titles before they go on to wrestle at Iowa next season. Cullan will be wrestling for his third state title. He won the title in both his freshman and sophomore years, but a shoulder injury last year in the state quarterfinals derailed his shot at a 3-peat.
“I’m just chasing that feeling of being back on top again, especially after the injuries and everything that happened last year,” Cullan said. “It’s something that I am always thinking about, and is always on my mind. I’m just ready to go show it again, that I belong on top.”
Twin brother Colby will get one last chance at a state title, which would be his first. Colby got all the way to the state finals in 2019, but a UCL tear in his elbow ended his championship hopes. After battling through a shoulder injury this year, and currently recovering from a sickness, Colby is eager to get down to Wells Fargo Arena and get started.
“I’ve wanted this for the past three years,” Colby said. “But this year hits a little different because it’s the last chance.”
Last, but not least, is sophomore Jace Rhodes. Jace, the son of head coach Dusty Rhodes, lost in the state finals last year to Trevor Anderson. After coming so close, and falling just short, Rhodes is more than ready for redemption.
“The goals are the same," Dusty Rhodes said. "I don't think he is dwelling on anything. He's looking ahead. From what I've seen, I feel like he is dialed in."
It will be Jace's second year of wrestling at the tournament, and it still isn't something that intimidates him, according to Dusty. As the son of a coach, Jace has been attending big wrestling tournaments for as long as he has been alive.
"He is a little unique because of the situation that I'm in," Dusty said. "He's been around, going to tournaments with our team since he was little. I feel like he thinks it's normal. It's been what he's done his whole life."
The Mohawks' trio all know what it feels like to wrestle under the bright lights of Wells Fargo Arena. They also all know the sting of the disappointment that comes with falling short.
"We just have to focus on ourselves," Cullan said. "The past is the past, and we’re moving forward with our eyes on one thing, and that is the state title."
While Cullan's injury did away with his original goal of four state titles, last year was just as devastating for Colby. His brother knows how much a state title would mean to Colby, and he will be there to cheer him on.
"I want it for him just as bad, or even worse than I want one for myself," Cullan said. "This is our last time to do it together."
The state wrestling tournament begins Thursday at 9 a.m., at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The state finals are Saturday at 6 p.m.
"From our perspective, they've put themselves in position to do something great," Dusty Rhodes said. "Now its time to go do something great."