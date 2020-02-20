Mason City trio looking for redemption at state wrestling meet

“I’ve wanted this for the past three years,” Colby said. “But this year hits a little different because it’s the last chance.”

Last, but not least, is sophomore Jace Rhodes. Jace, the son of head coach Dusty Rhodes, lost in the state finals last year to Trevor Anderson. After coming so close, and falling just short, Rhodes is more than ready for redemption.

“The goals are the same," Dusty Rhodes said. "I don't think he is dwelling on anything. He's looking ahead. From what I've seen, I feel like he is dialed in."

It will be Jace's second year of wrestling at the tournament, and it still isn't something that intimidates him, according to Dusty. As the son of a coach, Jace has been attending big wrestling tournaments for as long as he has been alive.

"He is a little unique because of the situation that I'm in," Dusty said. "He's been around, going to tournaments with our team since he was little. I feel like he thinks it's normal. It's been what he's done his whole life."

The Mohawks' trio all know what it feels like to wrestle under the bright lights of Wells Fargo Arena. They also all know the sting of the disappointment that comes with falling short.