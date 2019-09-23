Mason City 1st-8th grade boys and girls are invited to join the Tribe for 2019.
The “Tribe” is part of the Mason City High School boys and girls basketball program. Mason City coaches and players are offering a clinic teaching fundamental skills, followed by a recreational league of equal play games for two weeks.
The clinic will be held from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 14, with league play to follow Oct. 17, 21, 24 and 28.
First and second-graders will play basketball-related games. Locations and schedules will be sent out after registration closes.
Cost for Tribe is $15 and includes a T-shirt, clinic and league play.
Registering for Tribe League play also gives your player the option of possibly playing on a Tribe travel team for the local travel season as well. If you are currently on a Tribe travel team, you need to register to the league play.
Registration information can be found at masoncitycamps.com. Any questions, email: boys -- Coach Trask at ntrask@masoncityschools.org, girls - Coach Klaahsen at cklaahsen@masoncityschools.org.
