Mason City swimming team qualifies seven events for state meet

Mason City diver Rosa Monarch may have been the first member of the Mohawks' swim and dive team to qualify for the state meet this season, but she will not be going alone.
This past weekend, the Mohawks qualified seven different events for the big meet in Marshalltown, as Mason City posted 25 new season best times in the Fort Dodge regional meet.
The 200 medley relay team, made up of Kate Edgerton, Aspen Cole, Nia Litterer, and Taylor Halverson qualified for state with a third place time and a time of 1:53.65.
Cole also qualified in two other individual events. She took third place in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:10.97, and placed second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:07.57.
Edgerton qualified for state in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.49, good for a fifth place finish, while Halverson placed sixth at 1:10.57.
In the 200 free relay, Litterer, Edgerton, Halverson, and Jenna Braun qualified with a fifth place finish and a time of 1:44.18, while the 400 free relay team of Litterer, Braun, Marie Manternach and Cole swam a 3:46.70 to place third.
Three Osage players named to AVCA All-Region team
A trio of Osage volleyball players were honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday, as the honors continue to accumulate after the Green Devils' Class 3A state title.
Osage seniors Ellie Bobinet, Dani Johnson, and Paige Kisley were named to the AVCA Region 6 All-Region Team. The AVCA named 10 different regional team across the country, and Region 6 honored the best players from Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin.
Bobinet, Johnson, and Kisely were also all named the Class 3A State tournament team after their performances at last week's state tournament in Cedar Rapids.
