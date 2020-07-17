Mason City softball advances to semis with extra-inning win over Waverly-Shell Rock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City softball team scored an important postseason victory over Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday night, as the Mohawks took down the Go-Hawks, 4-1, to advance to the Class 4A, Region 5 semifinals.

The game went into extra innings, tied at 1-1. In the top of the ninth inning, the Mohawks scored three runs, thanks to a costly Go-Hawks throwing error, and an RBI double by junior Shaye Theobald.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Go-Hawks loaded the bases, but Mason City's Adyson Evans got the final out on a pop-up to seal the victory.

"Adyson Evans showed a lot of confidence in getting the third out with the bases loaded." Mason City head coach Bob Horner said.

The Mohawks will play on Saturday night at Decorah, for a spot in Tuesday's regional final. The Vikings come into the game with an 8-6 overall record, while Mason City sits at 9-14.

"Decorah is a good team," Horner said. "We will have to hit better to win."

Mason City is attempting to make state tournament for the second time in program history. The team's only state tournament appearance came back in 1981.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

