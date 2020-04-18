Mason City set to hire new activities director

It looks like the Mason City athletic program has found its new face.
On Friday evening, Tracy Johnson, the athletic director at Des Moines Roosevelt, announced on social media that he will be taking the job as Mason City's newest activities director next year.
"As you may remember on March 4 I was informed that I would not be back at DM Roosevelt," Johnson tweeted. "Things have a way of working out and I am excited to announce that I will be the Activities Director at Mason City High School next year. I am excited to start this new journey but a bit sad to leave my home of almost 28 years. I have had the opportunity to work with and become friends with many people and will miss them dearly but am very excited about this new opportunity. Thank you to everyone for your support this past month, and I look forward to being a Mohawk!"
After being informed on March 4 that he was not being retained as the AD at Roosevelt, Johnson tweeted on March 7 that he had been chosen as a 2020 inductee into the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Hall of Fame. Johnson is a graduate of St. Ansgar High School, NIACC, and the University of Northern Iowa.
"After being in big schools as far as metro, urban areas, there was never really that community feel," Johnson said. "It was more just business stuff. Growing up in a one-high school town, that sense of community is the most exciting part."
Johnson's start date is July 1, but he will still be involved in the search for Mason City's new head football coach. The job will still mostly fall to Superintendent Dave Versteeg, principal Dan Long, and associate principal Dan Phipps.
"It sounds like they've got a couple of good internal candidates, from what I've heard," Johnson said. "I'll give my input. With the way contracts work, technically, I won't do that. But they're allowing me to have a lot of input."
When reached for comment, Johnson was on his way back from Mason City to his home in Waukee, after signing the paperwork for his new house. After spending the past 18 years as a coach and an AD in the CIML, Johnson seems confident that the Mohawks can be competitive in the extremely tough league.
"I think we can definitely compete with those schools," Johnson said. "It's going to be tough to compete with Waukee, Valley, and Dowling (Catholic), things like that. But I think there are others in the conference that we are very competitive with. Where our student-athletes can have success.
"There are a lot of good things out there that I think can happen."
Johnson's contract is on the agenda for Monday night's school board meeting, and is expected to be signed and accepted. Johnson's annual salary will be $106,702.47. Johnson's contract also guarantees $12,968.28 per year for health care costs, $480 per year for cell phone allowance, up to $75 per year in vision reimbursement, and 20 days paid vacation.
The Mason City job became available following the resignation of former Activities Director Barry Andersen on Feb. 17.
