Mason City set to hire new activities director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It looks like the Mason City athletic program has found its new face.

On Friday evening, Tracy Johnson, the athletic director at Des Moines Roosevelt, announced on social media that he will be taking the job as Mason City's newest activities director next year.

"As you may remember on March 4 I was informed that I would not be back at DM Roosevelt," Johnson tweeted. "Things have a way of working out and I am excited to announce that I will be the Activities Director at Mason City High School next year. I am excited to start this new journey but a bit sad to leave my home of almost 28 years. I have had the opportunity to work with and become friends with many people and will miss them dearly but am very excited about this new opportunity. Thank you to everyone for your support this past month, and I look forward to being a Mohawk!"

After being informed on March 4 that he was not being retained as the AD at Roosevelt, Johnson tweeted on March 7 that he had been chosen as a 2020 inductee into the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Hall of Fame. Johnson is a graduate of St. Ansgar High School, NIACC, and the University of Northern Iowa.