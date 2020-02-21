Mason City's Cullan Schriever punches ticket to state semifinals; other area athletes advance

On the second day of the Iowa High School wrestling tournament, there have been a few surprises so far for North Iowa teams. The day started at 9 a.m., with the Class 3A and 2A quarterfinals.

Class 3A

It was a tough morning for the Mason City trio, as two of the Mohawks' wrestlers lost in the quarterfinals. At 113 pounds, sophomore Jace Rhodes lost to Indianola sophomore Ryder Downey by a 7-5 sudden victory. In the consolation round, Rhodes beat Rheiner Stahlbaum of Johnston by a 7-1 decision.

Cullan Schriever stayed perfect for the season with a 22-6 technical fall win over Jackson Barth of Cedar Falls. Schriever will wrestle this afternoon in the semifinals against Grant Harbour of Norwalk.

Perhaps the most disappointing result of the day for the Mohawks came at 145 pounds, as senior Colby Schriever’s pursuit of his first state title came to an end, with a 5-4 loss to Fort Dodge senior Brandon Mills. Schriever then followed that up with a 13-3 major decision loss to Logan Adamson of Bettendorf in the consolation round.

Class 2A

120