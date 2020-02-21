Mason City's Cullan Schriever punches ticket to state semifinals; other area athletes advance

On the second day of the Iowa High School wrestling tournament, there have been a few surprises so far for North Iowa teams. The day started at 9 a.m., with the Class 3A and 2A quarterfinals.
Class 3A
It was a tough morning for the Mason City trio, as two of the Mohawks' wrestlers lost in the quarterfinals. At 113 pounds, sophomore Jace Rhodes lost to Indianola sophomore Ryder Downey by a 7-5 sudden victory. In the consolation round, Rhodes beat Rheiner Stahlbaum of Johnston by a 7-1 decision.
Cullan Schriever stayed perfect for the season with a 22-6 technical fall win over Jackson Barth of Cedar Falls. Schriever will wrestle this afternoon in the semifinals against Grant Harbour of Norwalk.
Perhaps the most disappointing result of the day for the Mohawks came at 145 pounds, as senior Colby Schriever’s pursuit of his first state title came to an end, with a 5-4 loss to Fort Dodge senior Brandon Mills. Schriever then followed that up with a 13-3 major decision loss to Logan Adamson of Bettendorf in the consolation round.
Class 2A
120
Osage freshman Nick Fox made quick work of his opponent, beating MOC-Floyd Valley senior Johnny Hua by fall at 1:07, to clinch a spot in Friday’s semifinals.
126
Two area wrestlers wrestled in the Class 2A 126-pound quarterfinals, with one moving onto the semifinals. Osage senior Joe Sullivan pulled out a 7-0 win in the quarterfinal round to punch his ticket to Friday’s semifinals, while Clear Lake junior Sam Nelson lost by a 5-3 decision to Grinnell senior Brock Beck.
Nelson then wrestled in the consolation rounds, and lost by a 10-6 decision.
138
Hampton-Dumont senior saw his state titles chances end with a loss by fall at 24 seconds to Jalen Schroop of Williamsburg. Barkema then beat Talen Dengler of West Liberty in the consolation rounds by fall at 4:20.
160
Osage senior Zach WIlliams became the third Green Devil to clinch a spot in the semis, with a win by fall over CLGLR junior Kalen Meyer at 2:49. Williams will wrestle Adam Ahrendsen in the semifinals.
170
Junior Spencer Mooberry clinched a semifinal spot with a 5-2 decision over Cole Davis of Independence. Mooberry will wrestle Friday night in the semifinals against Blake Liebe of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
182
Caden Collins is the only remaining Charles City wrestler in the championship rounds, and he kept the Comets hopes alive with a quick victory over Austin Roos of Benton Community. Caden won by fall at just 19 seconds, giving him plenty of rest before he faces undefeated Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Sage Walker in the semifinal round.
Forest City sophomore Reese Moore also advanced to the semis, beating West Delaware senior Jack Neuhaus by fall at 3:27. Moore will face Creston junior Jackson Kinsella for a spot in the finals.
195
Algona senior Cole Lewis fell in the quarterfinals to West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker by a 14-2 major decision. In the consolation round, Lewis beat Assumption sophomore Aiden Morgan by a 7-4 decision, and will wrestle Red Oak senior Carter Maynes in the next round.
220
Andrew Hamilton became the second straight Algona wrestler to fall in the quarterfinals round, losing to undefeated Clarinda senior Crew Howard by a 3-1 decision.
Hamilton then advanced to the consolation quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Humboldt junior Colten Goodell.
The Class 1A quarterfinals and 3A semifinals begin wrestling at 2:30 p.m. For updates, go to globegazette.com.