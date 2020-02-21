Mason City's Cullan Schriever punches ticket to state finals; other area athletes advance

On the second day of the Iowa High School wrestling tournament, there have been a few surprises so far for North Iowa teams. The day started at 9 a.m., with the Class 3A and 2A quarterfinals.

Class 3A

Cullan Schriever stayed perfect for the season with a 22-6 technical fall win over Jackson Barth of Cedar Falls in the quarterfinals. Schriever then wrestled Fort Dodge senior Carson Taylor, and won by a 15-7 major decision to earn a place in Saturday's state finals.

It was a tough morning for the Mason City trio, as two of the Mohawks' wrestlers lost in the quarterfinals. At 113 pounds, sophomore Jace Rhodes lost to Indianola sophomore Ryder Downey by a 7-5 sudden victory. In the consolation round, Rhodes beat Rheiner Stahlbaum of Johnston by a 7-1 decision.

Perhaps the most disappointing result of the day for the Mohawks came at 145 pounds, as senior Colby Schriever’s pursuit of his first state title came to an end, with a 5-4 loss to Fort Dodge senior Brandon Mills. Schriever then followed that up with a 13-3 major decision loss to Logan Adamson of Bettendorf in the consolation round.

Class 2A