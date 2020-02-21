Mason City's Cullan Schriever punches ticket to state finals; other area athletes advance

On the second day of the Iowa High School wrestling tournament, there have been a few surprises so far for North Iowa teams. The day started at 9 a.m., with the Class 3A and 2A quarterfinals.
Class 3A
Cullan Schriever stayed perfect for the season with a 22-6 technical fall win over Jackson Barth of Cedar Falls in the quarterfinals. Schriever then wrestled Fort Dodge senior Carson Taylor, and won by a 15-7 major decision to earn a place in Saturday's state finals.
It was a tough morning for the Mason City trio, as two of the Mohawks' wrestlers lost in the quarterfinals. At 113 pounds, sophomore Jace Rhodes lost to Indianola sophomore Ryder Downey by a 7-5 sudden victory. In the consolation round, Rhodes beat Rheiner Stahlbaum of Johnston by a 7-1 decision.
Perhaps the most disappointing result of the day for the Mohawks came at 145 pounds, as senior Colby Schriever’s pursuit of his first state title came to an end, with a 5-4 loss to Fort Dodge senior Brandon Mills. Schriever then followed that up with a 13-3 major decision loss to Logan Adamson of Bettendorf in the consolation round.
Class 2A
120
Osage freshman Nick Fox made quick work of his opponent, beating MOC-Floyd Valley senior Johnny Hua by fall at 1:07, to clinch a spot in Friday’s semifinals.
126
Two area wrestlers wrestled in the Class 2A 126-pound quarterfinals, with one moving onto the semifinals. Osage senior Joe Sullivan pulled out a 7-0 win in the quarterfinal round to punch his ticket to Friday’s semifinals, while Clear Lake junior Sam Nelson lost by a 5-3 decision to Grinnell senior Brock Beck.
Nelson then wrestled in the consolation rounds, and lost by a 10-6 decision.
138
Hampton-Dumont senior saw his state titles chances end with a loss by fall at 24 seconds to Jalen Schroop of Williamsburg. Barkema then beat Talen Dengler of West Liberty in the consolation rounds by fall at 4:20.
160
Osage senior Zach WIlliams became the third Green Devil to clinch a spot in the semis, with a win by fall over CLGLR junior Kalen Meyer at 2:49. Williams will wrestle Adam Ahrendsen in the semifinals.
170
Junior Spencer Mooberry clinched a semifinal spot with a 5-2 decision over Cole Davis of Independence. Mooberry will wrestle Friday night in the semifinals against Blake Liebe of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
182
Caden Collins is the only remaining Charles City wrestler in the championship rounds, and he kept the Comets hopes alive with a quick victory over Austin Roos of Benton Community. Caden won by fall at just 19 seconds, giving him plenty of rest before he faces undefeated Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Sage Walker in the semifinal round.
Forest City sophomore Reese Moore also advanced to the semis, beating West Delaware senior Jack Neuhaus by fall at 3:27. Moore will face Creston junior Jackson Kinsella for a spot in the finals.
195
Algona senior Cole Lewis fell in the quarterfinals to West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker by a 14-2 major decision. In the consolation round, Lewis beat Assumption sophomore Aiden Morgan by a 7-4 decision, and will wrestle Red Oak senior Carter Maynes in the next round.
220
Andrew Hamilton became the second straight Algona wrestler to fall in the quarterfinals round, losing to undefeated Clarinda senior Crew Howard by a 3-1 decision.
Hamilton then advanced to the consolation quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Humboldt junior Colten Goodell.
Class 1A
113
Central Springs sophomore Clayton McDonough scored an 8-2 quarterfinals victory over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows senior Tyler Stein. McDonough will wrestle Riverside Jace Rose on Friday night in the semifinals. The victory pushed McDonough's season record to 47-0.
120
Bryce McDonough wasn't as lucky. The Central Springs sophomore lost his quarterfinals match to Garrett Funk of Don Bosco by a 9-1 major decision.
McDonough will wrestle Chris Ferguson in the consolation rounds.
145
Riceville sophomore Lawson Losee wrestled his way to the semis with an 8-6 decision over Eagle Grove senior Mark Dawson in the quarterfinals. Losee will wrestle Friday night against Don Bosco junior Cael Rahnavardi.
160
Lake Mills junior Elijiah Wagner beat GT/RA senior Spencer Roth by a 4-3 decision, to secure a place in the state semifinals round. Wagner will wrestle Don Bosco sophomore Cade Tenold on Friday night for a spot in the finals.
170
Sophomore Mathew Francis of West Hancock ended his state title pursuit, as he lost in the quarterfinals to Bryson Freeberg of Tri-Center. Freeberg beat Francis by an 8-4 decision.
Francis will wrestle in the consolation rounds against Ty Schmidt.
182
West Hancock junior Cole Kelly lost his quarterfinal match to Wilton senior Coy Baker, as he fell at 4:54. Kelly will wrestle Nashua-Plainfield Evan Kalainoff in the consolation rounds.
195
At 195, West Hancock finally saw some success. Senior Tate Hagen beat Sumner-Fredericksburg Treyten Steffen to push through to the semifinals. Hagen will wrestle on Friday night against Hinton junior Derek Anderson.
220
West Hancock senior Tanner Hagen lost his quarterfinals match, losing by fall at 1:52 to Eagle Grove senior Joel Mendoza. Hagen will wrestle East Buchanan junior Luke Recker in the consolation round.
285
In the 285-pound class, senior Chandler Redenius became the second West Hancock wrestler to advance to the state semifinals, with a 3-2 decision over Dane Johnson of Pocahontas Area in the quarters.
Redenius will face I-35 sophomore Ryley Snell for a spot in the state final.
