Mason City's Cullan Schriever captures third state title

With the blow of a whistle, it became official.
Cullan Schriever, three-time state champion.
In Saturday's Class 3A 126-pound state title match, the Mason City senior got off to a quick start against Fort Dodge senior Carson Taylor. At 1:41, Schriever scored a takedown against Taylor to take a 2-0 lead. He earned another at 1:01, and led 4-2 at the end of the first period. The second period was identical in result, as Schriever scored four more points via take-down to secure a 9-4 victory.
As the referee raised his right arm, Schriever pointed toward the Mason City crowd, and raised his hands in celebration.
"I'm just grateful for everything that has happened, and everything that I've had to push through the last year and a half," Schriever said. "It's been a long journey, and there has been a lot of stuff going on that hasn't gone my way. It feels good to get past that and get this last one."
Schriever has been dealing with a shoulder injury for the past several months, and sat out for a significant part of the season before the district tournament. After all that he has been through over the past two seasons, with a shoulder injury costing him a possible state title last season, the victory meant a lot.
You have free articles remaining.
"He is a special athlete and person," Mason City coach Dusty Rhodes said. "He really did everything right, so that he could overcome those things. With the setback he had this year, it was disappointing, but he handled that adversity with grace. He does things right, and really persevered."
Schiever won the state title in both his freshman and sophomore seasons, but a shoulder injury, suffered in the the 2019 quarterfinals, cost him a shot at four state titles.
With twin brother and fellow University of Iowa commit Colby looking on, Cullan again earned the state's highest wrestling honor. After the match, he stood atop the awards podium and looked out at the packed crowd at Wells Fargo Arena, a champion once again. For Rhodes, watching a Mason City wrestler snag a title never gets old.
"You're just excited for the kids, excited for his family, and you’re excited for everybody that has been around him," Rhodes said. "It’s the pinnacle of Iowa High School wrestling."
"I know Cullan has been very much looking forward to today."
With his high school career over, and a Division I college career coming soon, Schriever has a lot to look forward to. Before any of that happens, Saturday night was for celebration, and a team trip to Zombie Burger.
"He’s where he should be," Rhodes said. "He’s had to fight through some things, and had some bumps in the road. That kid is a fighter, and he earned a state title, which he deserved. It’s great."