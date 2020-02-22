Mason City's Cullan Schriever captures third state title

With the blow of a whistle, it became official.

Cullan Schriever, three-time state champion.

In Saturday's Class 3A 126-pound state title match, the Mason City senior got off to a quick start against Fort Dodge senior Carson Taylor. At 1:41, Schriever scored a takedown against Taylor to take a 2-0 lead. He earned another at 1:01, and led 4-2 at the end of the first period. The second period was identical in result, as Schriever scored four more points via take-down to secure a 9-4 victory.

As the referee raised his right arm, Schriever pointed toward the Mason City crowd, and raised his hands in celebration.

"I'm just grateful for everything that has happened, and everything that I've had to push through the last year and a half," Schriever said. "It's been a long journey, and there has been a lot of stuff going on that hasn't gone my way. It feels good to get past that and get this last one."

Schriever has been dealing with a shoulder injury for the past several months, and sat out for a significant part of the season before the district tournament. After all that he has been through over the past two seasons, with a shoulder injury costing him a possible state title last season, the victory meant a lot.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}