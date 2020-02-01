Mason City's Anna Deets hopes to finish senior season on high note

Last week, Mason City senior Anna Deets found herself in historic company.
In the Mohawks' Jan. 24 loss to Southeast Polk, Deets scored 24 points, making her only the seventh player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
Deets seemed surprised by the milestone, but grateful to be included in such an exclusive Mohawks class.
“It’s a cool honor, all the people that have gotten that, but it’s not like I was searching for it. I just shoot the ball if I’m open,” Deets said. “It feels pretty good. All of them have been great players. The majority of them I was able to see play, and it feels cool to be in that company.”
To head coach Curt Klaahsen, the 1,000-point mark is indicative of the hard work that Deets has put into the game over the past four seasons. She is the Mohawks’ top scorer, with over 300 points on the season, and is ranked in the top 20 in the state.
More than anything though, Klaahsen appreciates that Deets is still willing to do the little things. In the game on Friday against No. 5 Waukee for example, Deets took four charges.
“People don’t think about that sometimes, it’s not an obvious stat,” Klaahsen said. “We don’t have that as a school record, but there is no doubt in my mind, Anna would have that record for charges if that had been kept. She’s willing to take it for the team, and take it for team defense like that.”
This season is the first time in seven years that the Mohawks have been without one of the Meyer sisters, Makenzie and Megan. The pair were the driving force behind the Mohawks’ 2016 state championship, and provided plenty of solid leadership before both going on to currently play at the University of Iowa.
With Megan graduating in 2019, Deets has started to fill that role, both as a team leader and as one of the state’s most dominant offensive players.
“She’s done a great job of that from day one in practice, and day one in the first game that we played,” Klaahsen said. “She knew that she had to take on more of an offensive role, and has done that really well for us. We need her to continue to do that.”
In November, Deets signed her letter of intent to play Division I basketball at Western Illinois University. Her signing seems to have taken a weight off. Deets, with nearly 350 points so far, has already surpassed her 2018-2019 scoring total.
“All throughout the summer, I knew I wanted to get it done before school even started,” Deets said. “Luckily, I found where I should be with Western Illinois, and it was really great to have that off my shoulders.”
With only a few weeks left in her Mohawks’ career, Deets is doing her best to soak in every remaining moment with the teammates that she has played ball with for nearly a decade.
“It is kind of sad,” Deets said. “The seniors have been playing together ever since 3rd grade, so knowing that that time is almost gone is sad. Being on the court, in the locker room and practices, it’s not going to be like that anymore for a while.”
For the senior class, the stakes are high as the postseason approaches. At 9-8, the Mohawks have had a roller-coaster regular season, but are still ranked No. 12 in Class 4A.
“It’s been a little rough,” Deets said of her senior year. “We play a really tough schedule, and a lot of the games, it’s been close. We just need to learn how to finish it. It’s been fun, but it would be more fun if we win these games.”
That tough schedule was evident on Friday night, as the Mohawks lost to Waukee, which is ranked No. 5 in 5A, 73-31.
Despite that disappointing result, Klaahsen saw some bright spots, and is plenty optimistic about the Mohawks’ postseason tournament chances.
With so many conference games against tough 5A teams, the Mohawks almost get a reprieve once the tournament starts, and they only have to face 4A opponents.
“Once the tournament starts, everybody is 0-0, and we take it one game at a time,” Klaahsen said. “We’ve proven that we’ve been a pretty good tournament team the last number of years. We’re confident that we’re going to be a tough out once tournaments start too.”
Mason City's next game is Tuesday, at Dowling Catholic.