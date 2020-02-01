Mason City's Anna Deets hopes to finish senior season on high note

“People don’t think about that sometimes, it’s not an obvious stat,” Klaahsen said. “We don’t have that as a school record, but there is no doubt in my mind, Anna would have that record for charges if that had been kept. She’s willing to take it for the team, and take it for team defense like that.”

This season is the first time in seven years that the Mohawks have been without one of the Meyer sisters, Makenzie and Megan. The pair were the driving force behind the Mohawks’ 2016 state championship, and provided plenty of solid leadership before both going on to currently play at the University of Iowa.

With Megan graduating in 2019, Deets has started to fill that role, both as a team leader and as one of the state’s most dominant offensive players.