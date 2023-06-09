The Mason City Riverhawks baseball team scored five runs in the 13th inning to win a marathon game one 10-5 against Ames, Thursday.

The Cyclones took a 6-5 victory in game two.

The Riverhawks got back to their high-power offense in game one and racked up 17 hits which included six doubles. Senior Alex Deets made his return to the starting lineup and went 4-for-6 with three singles and a double and drove in four runs for the Riverhawks. His double came with two outs in the 13th inning and added two insurance runs to Mason City’s lead.

In game two, the Riverhawks held a two-run lead after three innings after scoring four runs in the second inning on five hits. The Little Cyclones answered back with a three-run fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead.

After two scoreless innings from both teams, senior Kaden Tyler launched his fifth homer of the season to centerfield in the seventh to tie the game at five with hopes of another win in extras. The Riverhawks were unable to keep the tie and loss on a walk off RBI double from Bobby Uthe and drop to 6-4 in the Iowa Alliance Conference.

Humboldt 15, Central Springs 4: The Panthers gave up four runs in the first inning and were unable to stop the electric offense from the Wildcats.

The Central Springs pitching unit gave up 15 hits including a home run and three triples to Humboldt who picked up its seventh straight win. The Panthers also hit seven batters and gave up four stolen bases in their third straight loss and drop to 3-8.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, North Butler 0: Sophomore Dawson Wikert struck out nine Bearcats and allowed just one hit in five innings to help HDC pick up its third straight shutout win.

Wikert picked up his first win on the mound and has struck out 19 batters through 15 1/3 innings on the year.

After starting the season winless through six games, the Bulldogs have had a resurgence winning six of their last eight games. While they were only able to rack up five hits against the Bearcats, they were able to execute off poor fielding and stole six bases with freshman Brody Strother and junior Tucker Heeren each stealing a pair.

West Hancock 23, Rockford 8: The Eagles scored 13 runs in the third inning and picked up their second win of the season.

Sophomore Zack Beukema and senior Rylan Barnes each drove in five runs for the Eagles, both racking up three hits with a pair of singles and a double. Barnes also scored three runs himself and stole his sixth base of the season.