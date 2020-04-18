Mason City reportedly finds its new Activities Director

"As you may remember on March 4 I was informed that I would not be back at DM Roosevelt," Johnson tweeted. "Things have a way of working out and I am excited to announce that I will be the Activities Director at Mason City High School next year. I am excited to start this new journey but a bit sad to leave my home of almost 28 years. I have had the opportunity to work with and become friends with many people and will miss them dearly but am very excited about this new opportunity. Thank you to everyone for your support this past month, and I look forward to being a Mohawk!"