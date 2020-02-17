Mason City relays all post time cuts at state meet

Six members of the Mason City swim team made the trip down to Iowa City on Saturday for the state meet, and all walked away with some success.

Though the three Mason City relay teams did not place particularly high in their respective races, head coach Steve Hugo came away happy with the results.

The 200 free relay finished with a time of 1:31.71, good for 22nd place, but the time was 1/10th of a second faster than the team’s previous fastest time.

In the 400 free relay, the Mason City boys finished 18th, but their time of 3:20.86 shaved nearly a second off their previous record of 3:21.80, and was the 15-fastest time in program history.

The 200 medley relay team cut 7/10ths of a second off of its previous record, but was disqualified along with four other teams, as the timing system detected the swimmers leaving 1/100th of a second early.

Overall, Hugo was happy that all of the relay teams managed time cuts at the state meet.

“It’s always the goal to swim your fastest at the state meet,” Hugo said. “The 3 Mohawk relays did just that.”