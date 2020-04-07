Mason City native Chad Jilek finds basketball success at Johnston

After Jilek’s time in Mason City came a highly successful stint as a assistant girls basketball coach at Waukee, in which the Warriors made the state tournament in every one of his seasons.

At that point, Jilek’s basketball fire started to reignite.

“I kind of got the itch again to want to maybe be a head basketball coach,” Jilek said. “The thing that sealed it for me was that I have daughters. I don’t have any sons. I grew up playing baseball in Mason City. I played at NIACC, I played college baseball after that as well. That was what I wanted to do was maybe be a baseball coach. But I had daughters. I thought basketball would be a good thing for us to share.”

Since Jilek took over the Johnston program in 2012, the program has gone to six state tournaments. After many close calls, the Dragons finally snagged their state title this year, with a 69-65 victory in the finals over Waukee.

“He’s a student of the game,” Horner said. “His teams are very well coached. I’m really just proud of how he has done throughout his career. He’s a class act.”